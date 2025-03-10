California Gov Opines He Opposes Trans Athletes in Women’s Sports

SACRAMENTO, CA – California Gov. Gavin Newsom, in the debut episode of his new podcast this past week, expressed opposition to transgender women and girls competing in women’s sports, diverging from his past progressive stances, according to an Associated Press report.

Newsom shared his views during a lengthy discussion with conservative activist Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, which helped boost President Trump’s support among young voters. Like Trump, Kirk opposes transgender women and girls competing in women’s sports.

Newsom added, “I agree, it’s a matter of fairness – it’s truly unfair.” He added he does not struggle with the fairness aspect and fully supports the concern, explaining that as someone who values sports, he finds the fairness issue completely valid.

As reported by AP News, the governor’s remarks come amid ongoing efforts by Democrats to address the 2024 election, which saw Trump return to the White House and Republicans take control of Congress. One point of debate since November has been the role of cultural issues in the party’s losses, compared to economic policy and other factors.

AP noted, according to a January New York Times poll, polling shows that allowing transgender women to compete on female sports teams isn’t widely supported. Even among Democrats, about 70 percent oppose it. Additionally, a 2023 Gallup poll also revealed divisions within the party over whether transgender individuals should be allowed to play on teams matching their gender identity.

Newsom, typically seen as a social progressive, faced strong criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates for his stance now, said AP.

California Assemblyman Chris Ward and state Sen. Carolina Menjivar, leaders of the state’s LGBTQ+ legislative caucus, commented, “At times, Gavin Newsom takes a stand of courage, and at other times, he does not. We were deeply upset and frustrated by these comments.”

Tony Hoang, executive director of Equality California, noted “disappointment and anger” with Newsom’s remarks, as they contributed to the “heartbreak and fear felt by the transgender community under the Trump administration.”

Hoang added, “Currently, transgender youth, along with their families, doctors, and teachers, are facing unprecedented attacks from extremist politicians aiming to strip away their civil rights and erase their presence in society. They need leaders who will firmly stand up for them.”

California law, established before Newsom took office, mandates that schools allow transgender athletes to compete on teams matching their gender identity, said AP—noting this year, Republican lawmakers proposed bills to ban this practice, but passing them would be challenging in the Democrat-controlled legislature. The governor’s office declined to comment on the bills, stating that Newsom usually refrains from commenting on pending legislation.

As reported by AP News, while there is limited support for restrictions on transgender athletes, there is even less public backing for broader limitations on transgender rights, such as medical care for transgender individuals, especially among Democrats.

According to AP VoteCast, 55 percent of voters in the 2024 election believed support for transgender rights in government and society had gone too far, while around 20 percent thought it was about right, and a similar percentage felt it hadn’t gone far enough.

Voters were also slightly more likely to oppose than support laws banning gender-affirming medical treatments, like puberty blockers and hormone therapy, for minors identifying as transgender, reported AP, noting despite this Republicans have tried to leverage the cultural significance of sports in America.

AP News noted Trump frequently criticized Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Newsom’s fellow Californian, for her support of LGBTQ+ rights, while, at his rallies, Trump vowed to eliminate “transgender insanity” from schools and to “keep men out of women’s sports.” His campaign also spent millions on ads featuring the stark message: “Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you.”

Newsom told Kirk, “I definitely saw how you all managed to weaponize it,” before conceding to Kirk’s objection and acknowledging the ads were an effective “highlight” in the campaign.

Ward and Menjivar, the California lawmakers, stated to AP that playing on a team that matches one’s gender was not an issue “until Donald Trump started obsessing over it.”

Kirk, not Newsom, introduced, explained AP, the broader issue during their hour-long conversation, which also covered how Democrats can rebuild a wider voter coalition, and Kirk pushed Newsom on whether he would publicly oppose transgender women athletes in sports.

As reported by AP News, Newsom stated, “There’s also a sense of humility and compassion needed, as these individuals are more likely to experience suicide, anxiety, and depression. The way vulnerable communities are spoken to is something I struggle with too.

“So, I can acknowledge both sides. How can we address this issue with the decency I believe you have, though it’s not always shown on this topic, while also tackling the unfairness.”

