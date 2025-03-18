California Senator Proposes Guaranteed Income Pilot for Homeless Youth to Support College and Career Goals

Senator Cortese speaking in San Jose in November 2021 – PC David Greenwald

Sacramento, CA – In response to the growing number of students experiencing homelessness across California, State Senator Dave Cortese (D-Silicon Valley) has introduced legislation aimed at giving unhoused youth a financial bridge to employment and higher education.

Senate Bill 33, which will be heard by the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday, proposes the creation of a statewide guaranteed income pilot program providing direct cash assistance to homeless high school students as they transition into adulthood.

“In California, we have the unfortunate distinction of leading the nation in homeless youth,” said Senator Cortese. “SB 33 was inspired by what I saw at San José State University, where 11 percent of the student population is unhoused—right in the heart of one of the most expensive regions in the state.”

The proposed California SOAR (Success, Opportunity & Academic Resilience) Guaranteed Income Program would provide $1,000 in direct cash assistance to eligible youth between May 1 and August 1, 2026. The program would be administered by the Department of Social Services.

Cortese, who previously led the nation’s first guaranteed income program for foster youth in Santa Clara County, said the goal is to remove financial barriers that prevent homeless youth from enrolling in college or finding employment.

Census data shows that during the 2023-2024 academic year, nearly 17,000 12th graders in California were homeless—a 2,000-student increase from the prior year. In Santa Clara County alone, roughly 5,000 K-12 students experienced homelessness, reflecting a 500-student jump.

SB 33 also includes provisions designed to ensure that the payments do not negatively affect students’ eligibility for public assistance programs, financial aid, or the California Earned Income Tax Credit. Additionally, the Department of Social Services would be tasked with tracking education and employment outcomes for participating students.

The Senate Education Committee is scheduled to take action on the bill at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 19. The hearing can be viewed live at https://sedn.senate.ca.gov/ committeehome.

