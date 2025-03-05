California’s Broken Permitting System Faces Scrutiny in Assembly Select Committee Report

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

SACRAMENTO, CA – A yearlong investigation by the Assembly Select Committee on Permitting Reform has culminated in a newreport detailing systemic permitting challenges that are delaying critical infrastructure projects across California.

The report, released on Tuesday outlines key inefficiencies that slow down the construction of housing, clean energy, water infrastructure, and transportation projects—ultimately driving up costs for everyday Californians.

“It is too damn hard to build anything in California,” said Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland), who chairs the committee. “Our broken permitting system is driving up the cost of housing, the cost of energy, and even the cost of inaction on climate change. If we’re serious about making California more affordable, sustainable, and resilient, we have to make it easier to build housing, clean energy, public transportation, and climate adaptation projects. This report makes it clear: the system isn’t working, and it’s on us to fix it.”

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of how permitting delays and inefficiencies impact the state’s most pressing challenges, from the housing crisis to clean energy deployment. It identifies best practices and potential reforms that could accelerate project timelines, increase transparency, and reduce costs—ultimately making California a leader in infrastructure development rather than a cautionary tale of bureaucratic gridlock.

The Select Committee’s findings, based on four public hearings, site visits across the state, and engagement with more than 100 stakeholder organizations, confirm that California’s permitting system is not only inefficient but actively obstructs progress.

The report outlines how permitting bottlenecks impact four critical sectors:

Housing: California needs to build 310,000 new homes per year to meet demand, but currently produces only one-third of that target. Local permitting processes frustrate approvals at every step, and California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) reviews often impede even climate-friendly infill housing projects.

Clean Energy: To reach its net-zero climate goals, California must triple its deployment of solar, wind, and battery storage while expanding transmission lines by $43-$63 billion. Yet, the average approval time for a new transmission line is 10 years, making it nearly impossible for the state to meet its ambitious targets.

Water Infrastructure: As California faces droughts, floods, and rising sea levels, critical water infrastructure projects require multiple agency approvals, delaying life-saving initiatives by years.

Transportation: The state must increase public transit, biking, and pedestrian travel from 13% to 23% of all trips to meet climate goals. However, permitting delays for sustainable transportation projects add years to approval timelines, while highway expansion projects face fewer barriers.

“California has the technology, investment, and workforce to lead the nation in clean energy — but our outdated permitting system is standing in the way,” said Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine). “The findings in this report underscore the urgent need for reform so we can build the infrastructure required for a reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy future.”

The report has drawn widespread support from both lawmakers and industry leaders, with a clear consensus that California must modernize its permitting processes to stay competitive and meet its climate and housing goals.

“California has always led the way on clean energy and tackling the big challenges of our time. If we want to meet our ambitious climate goals, we have to build faster and smarter,” said Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton). “That means cutting through the red tape that holds back the clean energy projects our communities need.”

Assemblymember Juan Carrillo (D-Palmdale) echoed the urgency: “We need to get back to rebuilding California. All over the state, we see our housing, our infrastructure, our schools either crumbling, or desperately over capacity, or both. I am grateful that Assemblymember Wicks took on this project, and now I am ready to get to work.”

Stakeholders across multiple sectors have expressed support for the Select Committee’s findings, calling for immediate legislative and regulatory reforms.

“California cannot build the future if our infrastructure is stuck in the past,” said Laura Tolkoff, Transportation Policy Director for SPUR. “This is a timely set of ideas that can help the talented and committed people working in government to do what they came to do—serve the collective good.”

Shannon Eddy, Executive Director of the Large-Scale Solar Association, emphasized the urgency of reforming the permitting process for clean energy projects.

“The findings in this white paper reflect the reality our industry experiences every day: permitting delays and complications drive up costs, stall critical clean energy projects, and hinder California’s ability to meet its climate and reliability goals.”

Karim Drissi, Senior Vice President of Legislative Affairs at the California Building Industry Association (CBIA), highlighted the impact of permitting challenges on the housing crisis.

“Overcoming barriers to building more housing requires continued decisive action. CBIA looks forward to working with the Legislature to advance policy solutions that bolster housing production, making homes more attainable for California families.”

Experts from the University of California, Stanford, and Lawrence Berkeley National Lab also weighed in, emphasizing the need for a modernized permitting process that embraces digital tools, stronger agency collaboration, and proactive planning.

The Select Committee on Permitting Reform is now focusing on legislative and regulatory change in 2025. This push includes: Reducing permitting timelines across all infrastructure sectors. Streamlining multi-agency approvals for housing, clean energy, water, and transportation projects. Creating more transparent and predictable permitting processes to lower costs and improve efficiency. Ensuring California’s permitting laws align with its ambitious climate and housing goals.

“To build the affordable housing California desperately needs and make critical investments in clean energy and transportation infrastructure, we must rein in the many-headed hydra of out-of-control permitting,” said Jim Wunderman, President and CEO of the Bay Area Council. “The work Assemblymember Buffy Wicks is leading to reform California’s onerous, excessive, and expensive permitting processes will make it easier, faster, and less costly to build and invest in solutions to our biggest challenges.”

The Select Committee’s report lays the groundwork for critical changes, and as Assemblymember Wicks made clear, the time to act is now. “We can’t afford the status quo. The cost of inaction is too high. We have the opportunity—and the responsibility—to fix this broken system.”

For more details, the full report is available at https://a14.asmdc.org/select-committee-permitting-reform.

