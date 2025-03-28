Commentary: America’s Brain Drain Is No Way to Make the Country Great Again

By all measures of history, the rise of the United States as the most powerful, innovative, and prosperous country on Earth wasn’t simply due to its sheer size, natural resources, or even military dominance.
It was because the best and brightest minds from around the world came here—not just for opportunity, but because the U.S. was once the global epicenter of scientific discovery, academic freedom, and research excellence.
That may no longer be true.
A new survey from Nature reveals a chilling statistic: more than three-quarters of scientists in the U.S.—including the youngest and most promising Ph.D. candidates—are actively considering leaving the country.
Their top choices? Countries like Canada and those in Europe, where government support for science and innovation remains strong.
These aren’t just theoretical grumblings; these are people who have dedicated their lives to knowledge, discovery, and public health, now actively preparing to pack up their labs and leave.
Why? Because the current administration has declared war on science. It turns out cutting access to research grants through the NIH and National Academy of Sciences may have serious consequences.
Fueled by anti-intellectualism and a radicalized Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), entire federal agencies have been gutted. The National Institutes of Health (NIH)—arguably the world’s most important institution for public health research—has seen equity-focused studies slashed.
Grants for studying Black maternal mortality, HIV, and other critical public health issues have been erased overnight. Even indirect costs, the logistical scaffolding of modern research, have been arbitrarily capped at 15 percent.
And the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is bleeding talent amid sweeping layoffs—at a time when climate change increasingly threatens our environment.
“This isn’t just about research—it’s about jobs, economic stability, and America’s future as a leader in innovation,” said Dr. Theanne Griffith, an assistant professor at UC Davis School of Medicine during an interview with the Vanguard earlier this month.
Brandon Zipp, a UC Davis alum and biotech entrepreneur, explained that the ripple effects of federal budget cuts extend beyond the university and into private industry.
“I wouldn’t be where I am today without federal research funding,” Zipp said. “Right now, I’m fundraising for my startup, and a lot of venture capital groups are just holding tight, waiting to see what happens before making investments. New medicines aren’t going to be developed because of what’s happening at the federal level.”
Zipp warned that these cuts will set science back years, if not decades. “This is going to affect all aspects of society,” he said. “Science is universal. It’s not about politics. It’s about progress.”
And most frightening is the potential for the cuts to impact the next generation of scientists.
“Graduate students at UC Davis are asking, ‘Will there be money for us to continue our research?’ And we don’t have an answer,” said Charis Ramsing, a UC Davis graduate student specializing in plant pathology. “Many schools are already canceling admissions because there’s simply no funding available.”
Let’s be clear: these aren’t just “budget cuts.” This is the systematic dismantling of American scientific infrastructure.
And it’s suicidal.
This country didn’t lead the world because we silenced dissent, ignored data, or mocked expertise. We led because we welcomed Einstein, funded NASA, and built a research pipeline that lifted generations of scientists into careers that saved lives, cured diseases, and launched revolutions in technology.
How, exactly, does driving scientists out of the country make America great?
There is no version of a thriving, competitive, 21st-century America that doesn’t depend on science. Curing cancer, fighting pandemics, understanding climate change, creating new energy technologies—none of it happens without robust, well-funded, independent research. When the government cuts grants, shutters agencies, and scapegoats scientists, it’s not just a betrayal of our values—it’s a betrayal of our future.
More than 75 percent of Americans still trust scientists to act in the public’s best interest, according to Pew. But what happens when those scientists leave? What happens when the world’s best minds take their ideas, their cures, and their discoveries somewhere else?
If America wants to remain a leader in anything—health, innovation, defense, the economy—we cannot afford to let our brainpower walk out the door. We must ask ourselves: what kind of country are we becoming, when we treat knowledge as a threat and evidence as an inconvenience?
History will not remember us kindly if we choose ignorance over advancement. Great nations don’t shrink their brains—they invest in them.
“A new survey from Nature reveals a chilling statistic: more than three-quarters of scientists in the U.S.—including the youngest and most promising Ph.D. candidates—are actively considering leaving the country.”
Hell, almost every democrat says they’re planning on leaving the country but hardly any do. It’s all just overblown rhetoric.
See what happens if their funding gets cut
Then I guess other countries will have to fund their transgender animal studies.
That’s not the only funding that they are cutting. I can tell you a friend of mine, one of the top scientists in the world in his field, long time UC Davis professor, member of the National Academy of Sciences is opening a lab in China because of funding cuts – a multi-billion dollar lab. I don’t see how we can afford to lose this kind of work and be competitive on the world stage.
If his funds were cut, where is getting multiple billions of dollars to open a lab in China? Serious question.
China’s funding the new lab.
” a multi-billion dollar lab”
Not just a multi-million but a multi-billion.
$3 billion
” . . . more than three-quarters of scientists in the U.S.—including the youngest and most promising Ph.D. candidates—are actively considering leaving the country.”
Also ‘actively considering’ leaving the country — three-quarters of Hollywood just before a scary Republican comes into office. At least Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O’Donnell actually followed through, but that’s a fraction of a percent, not 75%, and I doubt we’ll see a much higher ‘brain drain’ than we saw an ‘entertainment drain’.
It’s one thing to have ideological differences with the governing party, it’s another to have your career’s funding cut off. We’ll see how this all shakes out.
Working at UC Davis years ago and seeing how grants were doled out, working in the non-profit world and in government, I have become quite cynical about how grant money decisions are made and how funding is justified. I’m not by a mile saying all grants are unworthy, but some are transparently just matching the words in the application to the words in the grant and ‘saying it is, just what they want’. Yes, I have serious concerns about the speed with which these cuts are being made, because there is clearly no time to analyze the harm being done. But, Yes, I have long had serious concerns about the vast waste in government spending. And I think many Americans have had serious concerns as well, which is why there is so much support for the slash and burn at this point.
And at some point, we will see what the consequences are for that
At some point we’re going to see the consequences of our national debt if we don’t get it under control.
At the end of the Biden regime they were said to be “throwing gold bars off the Titanic”.
Keith you’re basically using the national debt as a rhetorical cudgel to justify cuts that in the grand scheme are fiscally meaningless but devastating in impact.
You’ve got to start somewhere and at sometime because we’re heading for a fiscal cliff.
What if what we are doing actually causes us to go off the cliff? I mean devastating science and technology is about the worst thing we can do for the economy. Musk has to know that. That leads me to believe he has another motivation.
Keith, let’s look at your National Debt cudgel a bit more closely. As the graph below shows, in the four years of Trump’s presidency, 2017 2018 2019 and 2020, there were consistently increasing deficits every year, culminating with the worst deficit ever. As a result the national debt rose faster under Trump than it ever had in US history, Biden actually reduced the deficit two years in a row while fighting Covid.
That isn’t to say the national debt isn’t a problem, it is. But Trump was a very bad actor vis a vis the national debt while he was in office.
Matt asked me to post this:
“That leads me to believe he has another motivation.”
Here we go, conspiracy theories.
Nice dodge. For the economy – debt may matter, but economic growth matters more.
David, you can bring those two together by looking at national debt as a percentage of GDP. I will send you a helpful graphic for this as well.
Looking at the chart all three, Obama Trump and Biden were all not good keepers of the debt. At least now Trump is trying to do something about it. Why aren’t you guys on board?