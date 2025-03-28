Commentary: America’s Brain Drain Is No Way to Make the Country Great Again

Generated Image

By all measures of history, the rise of the United States as the most powerful, innovative, and prosperous country on Earth wasn’t simply due to its sheer size, natural resources, or even military dominance.

It was because the best and brightest minds from around the world came here—not just for opportunity, but because the U.S. was once the global epicenter of scientific discovery, academic freedom, and research excellence.

That may no longer be true.

A new survey from Nature reveals a chilling statistic: more than three-quarters of scientists in the U.S.—including the youngest and most promising Ph.D. candidates—are actively considering leaving the country.

Their top choices? Countries like Canada and those in Europe, where government support for science and innovation remains strong.

These aren’t just theoretical grumblings; these are people who have dedicated their lives to knowledge, discovery, and public health, now actively preparing to pack up their labs and leave.

Why? Because the current administration has declared war on science. It turns out cutting access to research grants through the NIH and National Academy of Sciences may have serious consequences.

Fueled by anti-intellectualism and a radicalized Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), entire federal agencies have been gutted. The National Institutes of Health (NIH)—arguably the world’s most important institution for public health research—has seen equity-focused studies slashed.

Grants for studying Black maternal mortality, HIV, and other critical public health issues have been erased overnight. Even indirect costs, the logistical scaffolding of modern research, have been arbitrarily capped at 15 percent.

And the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is bleeding talent amid sweeping layoffs—at a time when climate change increasingly threatens our environment.

“This isn’t just about research—it’s about jobs, economic stability, and America’s future as a leader in innovation,” said Dr. Theanne Griffith, an assistant professor at UC Davis School of Medicine during an interview with the Vanguard earlier this month.

Brandon Zipp, a UC Davis alum and biotech entrepreneur, explained that the ripple effects of federal budget cuts extend beyond the university and into private industry.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without federal research funding,” Zipp said. “Right now, I’m fundraising for my startup, and a lot of venture capital groups are just holding tight, waiting to see what happens before making investments. New medicines aren’t going to be developed because of what’s happening at the federal level.”

Zipp warned that these cuts will set science back years, if not decades. “This is going to affect all aspects of society,” he said. “Science is universal. It’s not about politics. It’s about progress.”

And most frightening is the potential for the cuts to impact the next generation of scientists.

“Graduate students at UC Davis are asking, ‘Will there be money for us to continue our research?’ And we don’t have an answer,” said Charis Ramsing, a UC Davis graduate student specializing in plant pathology. “Many schools are already canceling admissions because there’s simply no funding available.”

Let’s be clear: these aren’t just “budget cuts.” This is the systematic dismantling of American scientific infrastructure.

And it’s suicidal.

This country didn’t lead the world because we silenced dissent, ignored data, or mocked expertise. We led because we welcomed Einstein, funded NASA, and built a research pipeline that lifted generations of scientists into careers that saved lives, cured diseases, and launched revolutions in technology.

How, exactly, does driving scientists out of the country make America great?

There is no version of a thriving, competitive, 21st-century America that doesn’t depend on science. Curing cancer, fighting pandemics, understanding climate change, creating new energy technologies—none of it happens without robust, well-funded, independent research. When the government cuts grants, shutters agencies, and scapegoats scientists, it’s not just a betrayal of our values—it’s a betrayal of our future.

More than 75 percent of Americans still trust scientists to act in the public’s best interest, according to Pew. But what happens when those scientists leave? What happens when the world’s best minds take their ideas, their cures, and their discoveries somewhere else?

If America wants to remain a leader in anything—health, innovation, defense, the economy—we cannot afford to let our brainpower walk out the door. We must ask ourselves: what kind of country are we becoming, when we treat knowledge as a threat and evidence as an inconvenience?

History will not remember us kindly if we choose ignorance over advancement. Great nations don’t shrink their brains—they invest in them.

