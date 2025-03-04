Commentary: Stop the Political Theater and Address Real Housing Costs

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

California’s housing crisis has been the subject of endless debate, legislation, and promises of reform. Yet, despite years of policy changes aimed at increasing housing production, the state has failed to meaningfully boost the number of homes built. A recent San Francisco Chronicle article titled “This California law was supposed to end single-family zoning. Three years later, it’s ‘just symbolic’” highlights the broader problem: much of the state’s housing policy has been performative rather than impactful.

The idea that zoning reform alone would significantly increase housing production is a politically convenient narrative. Advocates, lawmakers, and media outlets have often framed single-family zoning as the central obstacle to new development. However, as research consistently shows, the real problem isn’t zoning—it’s the escalating cost of construction, labor, materials, and regulatory hurdles that make housing prohibitively expensive to build.

The Terner Center for Housing Innovation’s 2022 report details how rising construction costs continue to stall housing production. According to their research, the cost of wood, plastics, and composites increased by 110% over the past decade, while finishing costs rose over 65%. The cost of building a single unit of affordable housing in California has reached nearly $1 million in some cases—making even government-funded housing projects financially unsustainable.

A 2020 Terner Center study found that structured parking alone adds approximately $36,000 per unit, while impact fees in California cities are nearly three times the national average, reaching $23,455 for a single-family home and $19,558 for a multifamily unit. At the same time, rising interest rates have significantly reduced purchasing power, further discouraging development.

In short, the state’s housing crisis is largely driven by hard costs, not zoning. Yet, much of the political focus remains on symbolic zoning reforms, which, while important in some contexts, fail to address the core issue of affordability.

The Legislature and even media outlets like the Chronicle have consistently pushed the narrative that restrictive zoning laws are the primary reason California isn’t building enough housing. This has led to legislative efforts such as SB 9, which allowed for duplexes and lot splits in single-family neighborhoods but has had little impact on actual housing production.

Eric Filseth, a former Palo Alto city council member, summed it up in a recent Chronicle letter: “Nearly everything Sacramento has done ‘to boost housing production’ has been symbolic, which is why despite oceans of rhetoric, the rate of housing production in California has been essentially unchanged for a decade. The coterie of housing pundits is addicted to the politically convenient but false narrative that zoning is the broad obstacle.”

The focus on zoning reform over economic realities has distracted from more substantive solutions. Instead of addressing the skyrocketing costs of labor and materials or reducing bureaucratic hurdles that drive up construction costs, lawmakers have largely opted for politically palatable but ineffective reforms.

If California genuinely wants to increase housing production and improve affordability, it needs to take direct action on the cost side of the equation.

That means: Reducing Construction and Development Costs

The state should follow the lead of AB 2097 (Friedman, 2022), which eliminates minimum parking requirements for developments near transit, helping lower costs.

It should go further in streamlining building codes and eliminating unnecessary local restrictions that mandate expensive materials or infrastructure. SB 897 (Wieckowski, 2022) made progress on this by reducing costly ADU requirements, but similar reforms are needed for larger projects.

Addressing Regulatory and Permit Delays:The permitting process in California remains one of the slowest and most expensive in the nation. AB 2234 (Rivas, 2022) aims to speed up permit approvals, but enforcement of deadlines is key.

Expanding “by-right” approvals for projects in high-need areas, as AB 2011 (Wicks, 2022) suggests, could cut project timelines by up to 30%.

Supporting Alternative Building Methods: Off-site construction and modular housing have been shown to cut costs by 5-20% and reduce building time by 20-30%. However, the industry needs better regulatory support.

Expanding mass timber construction, as Oregon has done, could allow for more cost-effective mid-rise housing.

Lowering Impact Fees and Financing Costs: Cities should reassess their impact fee structures to make housing development more viable. AB 2186 (Grayson, 2022) proposes state reimbursements for cities that waive fees on affordable housing—an approach that should be expanded.

High financing costs due to federal interest rate hikes exacerbate affordability challenges. The state should explore public financing models to lower borrowing costs for developers.

California, in short, needs to start moving beyond symbolism.

California has taken important steps to expand the legal footprint of housing, but without addressing economic realities, meaningful change remains out of reach. The state has enacted nearly six dozen housing laws since 2017, yet housing production remains stagnant. Why? Because policies that ignore fundamental cost drivers—materials, labor, fees, and regulatory delays—will never produce the volume of housing needed to meet demand.

Instead of more political theater, California lawmakers must take a hard look at the economic barriers to development. That means confronting the realities of construction costs, not just zoning, and implementing real solutions that make it financially feasible to build housing at scale.

The housing crisis won’t be solved by changing what’s allowed to be built—it will be solved by making it possible to build.

