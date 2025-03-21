Commentary: This Is a Health Issue – So Why Are Our Prisons and Streets Full of People Who Need Treatment, Not Punishment?

Vanguard Generated Image

The statistics are staggering but not surprising: 50% of people in state prisons have a substance use disorder. That’s half of everyone locked away—not because they’re violent, or dangerous, but because they’re sick. Compare that to 37% of unhoused people who struggle with substance use. The overlap is obvious, yet our response couldn’t be more different—or more backwards.

For unhoused people, addiction is treated as a social services problem, when services even exist. But once the police get involved—once someone is arrested for survival crimes, drug possession, or simply being visible while homeless—it becomes a criminal issue. It’s a grim pipeline: poverty, housing instability, untreated addiction, and, finally, incarceration.

The truth is, both systems—the streets and the jails—are warehouses for people society has failed to help. But incarceration turns that failure into profit, feeding a system that was never designed to heal anyone. You don’t fix substance use by locking people in cages, ripping them away from family, stability, and the very resources that might help them recover. You don’t treat addiction with barbed wire and concrete.

Worse, the very fact that half the prison population has a substance use disorder doesn’t reflect some epidemic of criminal behavior—it reflects a political choice. We criminalized addiction. We criminalized poverty. We criminalized survival. And we continue to fund police, courts, and prisons at exponentially higher rates than we fund treatment, housing, or healthcare.

What makes this even more shameful is that evidence-based solutions exist. Housing First models, which provide shelter without requiring sobriety, reduce substance use and recidivism. Studies show that people who get their high school diploma in prison are far less likely to return. Yet, instead of scaling these approaches, we double down on punishment.

Consider the 37% of unhoused people battling addiction. Many are cycling through shelters, emergency rooms, and jails—racking up costs that exceed the price of simply housing and treating them. But there’s no political will to fund that. Meanwhile, we spend $81 billion a year on corrections—where nearly none of that money goes toward actual treatment.

If addiction is the problem, why is the solution prison?

The answer, of course, is that it isn’t. Prison doesn’t solve addiction—it worsens it. People leave prison sicker, poorer, and more likely to die of overdose. The system isn’t designed to heal; it’s designed to punish. But addiction is not a moral failing—it’s a public health issue. And we need to start treating it that way.

What if we invested in treatment instead of prison beds? What if we stopped criminalizing the disease and started offering people real support—mental health care, housing, jobs, community? What if we finally admitted that locking up sick people is a failure of policy, not a solution?

The 50% figure is not just a statistic. It’s a mirror reflecting our values—or lack of them. A country that fills its prisons with people who need help is not solving a drug crisis; it’s creating a human rights crisis.

It’s time to end the war on drugs, the war on the poor, and the war on our collective humanity. It’s time to fund care, not cages.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Categories:

Tags: