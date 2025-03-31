Commentary: When We Become the Monster

Generated Image

How the Criminal Justice System’s War on Evil Breeds Injustice

We invoke the word evil in moments of horror. A terrorist attack. A mass shooting. A gruesome killing. The term is meant to express not just wrongdoing, but a kind of moral extremity—something beyond comprehension, something outside the bounds of ordinary human behavior. It’s a word meant to isolate the act and the actor, to suggest that what happened was not just wrong but monstrous.

Philosophers have long debated the usefulness of the term “evil.” Some argue that it has no explanatory value—that it’s merely a label we slap on what we don’t want to understand. Others believe we need the word precisely because of its moral gravity. What else, they ask, could we use to describe the Holocaust, the Rwandan genocide, or the sadistic violence of serial killers?

Whether or not we find the concept philosophically sound, it’s clear that “evil” plays a powerful role in our collective psychology. The label helps us draw a line between “them” and “us”—between the monstrous and the human.

As Claudia Card argued in The Atrocity Paradigm, evil acts are intolerable harms committed without justification. But in the rush to contain or eliminate those harms, we may become entangled in a dangerous irony: we become monstrous ourselves in our pursuit of monsters.

Nowhere is this tension more pronounced than in the American criminal justice system.

Faced with a brutal crime, there is enormous pressure on law enforcement and prosecutors to identify, isolate, and punish the person responsible. The public wants answers. The family wants closure. Politicians want to be seen as tough. In that crucible of pressure, systems often short-circuit. Evidence is bent to fit the narrative. Suspects are coerced. Dissenting voices are silenced. And in many cases, the person ultimately convicted is not the one who committed the crime.

We see this dynamic play out in Nicholas Dawidoff’s The Other Side of Prospect, a meticulous account of how New Haven police, in the wake of a horrific murder, targeted 16-year-old Bobby Johnson, pressured him into confessing, and refused to reconsider even as contradictory evidence mounted.

To the system, Johnson looked like a plausible monster—a Black teenager from a poor neighborhood with a low IQ and little capacity to resist authority. Once he was ensnared, the machinery of justice did the rest.

The irony is as disturbing as it is clear: in seeking to protect the public from evil, the system committed its own grave injustice.

Wrongful conviction cases like Johnson’s are not rare. They are part of a pattern. The National Registry of Exonerations has documented more than 3,000 exonerations in the U.S., with common factors including false confessions, mistaken eyewitness identification, prosecutorial misconduct, and official tunnel vision. In these cases, police and prosecutors do not see themselves as doing wrong. They see themselves as soldiers in a moral crusade. And crusades, by their nature, leave little room for ambiguity or second-guessing.

In moral philosophy, this dynamic raises deep questions. Does evil require a monster? Do only certain kinds of people commit evil? Or is the need for monsters something we construct socially, psychologically—even institutionally—to make ourselves feel safer, more righteous, more in control?

The philosopher Luke Russell argues that we often need to believe in evil—and in monsters—to justify the way we treat people who do harm. If someone is merely wrong or misguided, there are limits to what we feel justified in doing.

But if someone is evil, then the gloves can come off. Torture, isolation, dehumanization—even execution—can be framed not as excess, but as necessary. The end justifies the means.

But here’s the twist: in allowing ourselves that moral latitude, we begin to replicate the very harm we claim to be fighting. In criminal justice, this takes many forms—extended solitary confinement, coerced confessions, decades-long sentences for juveniles, capital punishment.

The more we define someone as a monster, the less we feel obliged to treat them as a person. And once we cross that line, we are no longer safeguarding justice. We are enacting vengeance.

We see it too in the policy sphere.

Mandatory minimums, “three strikes” laws, and broken-windows policing were all justified as necessary to confront rising crime and stop dangerous people.

But in practice, they became blunt instruments that devastated communities, disproportionately punished people of color, and packed prisons with nonviolent offenders.

The fear of evil—and the rhetorical power of “tough on crime” politics—justified a carceral regime that was itself destructive, unjust, and, arguably, a form of institutionalized harm.

This is not a call for moral relativism. People do commit horrifying acts. Some cause irreparable damage to others. But the justice system must operate on principle, not emotion. Its power must be tempered by humility and accountability. When we allow fear and moral panic to drive policy and practice, we invite error—and those errors can destroy lives.

Bobby Johnson lost nine years of his life to a system that wanted to believe it had stopped a monster. But in doing so, it let the real perpetrator go free. It inflicted trauma on an innocent young man. It failed his family and the victim’s family. And it reinforced a broader pattern of dehumanization that continues to shape how we approach crime, punishment, and justice.

We must ask ourselves: what would a justice system look like that resisted the urge to create monsters? That recognized the complexity of harm, of motivation, of human fallibility? That prioritized restoration over retribution, prevention over punishment, truth over closure?

To get there, we must confront the darker truths about ourselves—not just the people we lock up, but the system we’ve built in the name of safety. Because when we elevate fear over reason, when we replace due process with scapegoating, and when we justify cruelty in the name of righteousness—we become what we fear.

In our effort to fight evil, we risk becoming its mirror.

