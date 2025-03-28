County Supervisor Lucas Frerichs Discusses Affordable Housing, Homelessness, and the Federal Storm Ahead

Lucas Frerichs speaking in 2022

In a wide-ranging interview with the Davis Vanguard, Yolo County Supervisor Lucas Frerichs sat down to talk about the challenges and opportunities facing the region, from affordable housing to immigration fears, and from regional collaboration to the fallout of proposed federal funding cuts.

As Frerichs continues his move away from his longtime role on the Davis City Council to the Yolo County Board of Supervisors, he’s bringing both a regional perspective and a sense of urgency to some of the county’s most pressing issues.

The Housing Divide: County vs. City

Affordable housing has long been a priority for Frerichs, who noted the difference in how cities and counties approach development. “Cities have more tools at their disposal,” he explained, citing in-lieu fees and land dedication sites that cities like Davis can utilize in housing projects. “The county doesn’t do a lot of development in unincorporated areas,” he added, which limits its toolbox.

Still, the county plays a crucial role, especially when it comes to supporting vulnerable populations. “We recently received $1.2 million in CalWORKs funding to support families experiencing or at risk of homelessness. That money is going directly to support the Pacifico project in Davis,” he said. Another key collaboration was Paul’s Place, a vertical tiny home community in Davis. Both the city and county each contributed $1 million from American Rescue Plan funds, showing what joint investment can accomplish.

Frerichs believes this collaborative model is becoming more common. “We’re recognizing that homelessness doesn’t respect jurisdictional boundaries. It’s not just Davis’ problem or Woodland’s problem—it’s a regional issue.”

Tiny Homes, Motels, and the Housing Continuum

Asked about Woodland’s tiny home community on East Beamer Way, Frerichs praised the innovation behind it. “That’s a project the county helped fund in partnership with the city and Fourth & Hope,” he said. He compared it to West Sacramento’s approach—buying and rehabbing old motels for supportive housing—and Davis’ Paul’s Place. “Everyone is experimenting with what works for their community, but I think we’re going to see more projects like these across Yolo County in the next few years.”

Policing and Homelessness: Finding the Right Response

The conversation turned toward law enforcement’s role in homelessness, particularly Davis’ recent move to consider adding a dedicated beat officer downtown. Frerichs struck a balanced tone: “I understand the concern. We spent years working on public safety reform. There’s definitely a perception issue, especially downtown, but I don’t think things are spiraling out of control.”

Frerichs emphasized the county’s support of an alternative model—the Conder model—which embeds social workers with police officers to respond to calls involving unhoused residents and mental health crises. “The social workers are trained for these situations, but they often don’t want to go alone. So pairing them with law enforcement has worked really well. And the county pays about two-thirds of the cost.”

He credited Davis Police Chief Todd Henry for his understanding and leadership on these issues. “Chief Henry has a mental health background—he served on the Placer County Mental Health Board. That’s rare for a police chief, and he’s already demonstrated a willingness to hold his officers accountable when situations aren’t handled well.”

Frerichs acknowledged that while some officers handle these encounters with compassion, others don’t. “Perception becomes reality. And if a resident calls for help and the officer responds by yelling at someone experiencing homelessness, that damages trust.”

Looming Federal Cuts: “It’s Alarming”

One of the more urgent concerns for Frerichs is the threat of federal funding cuts. He said the county has already analyzed the potential impacts of an executive order issued earlier this year, which—if implemented—would slash about $80 million from Yolo County’s budget.

“That’s roughly 11% of our total budget,” he said. “And the cuts are targeting programs that serve the most vulnerable—CalFresh, foster care, TANF, even crime victim assistance. These are critical safety net programs.”

Frerichs pointed out that counties act as intermediaries for federal programs. “We deliver the services the federal government mandates, but if they cut off funding, we’re left scrambling. It’s alarming.”

A New CAO and the “Davisification” of the County?

Frerichs also addressed the county’s recent hiring of Mike Webb, former Davis City Manager, as Yolo County’s new Chief Administrative Officer. Some critics jokingly dubbed it part of the “Davisification” of Yolo County, but Frerichs brushed off the term.

“I’ve heard that, sure. But it’s really just a sign that Davis has produced a lot of strong public administrators,” he said, pointing to a lineage that includes Paul Navazio, Dirk Brazil, and others. “Mike Webb brings deep experience and is respected across the region. He had other offers but stayed local because this was the right challenge at the right time.”

Frerichs acknowledged the shift in public visibility. “The county role is less in the spotlight than city government, but it’s more complex—more people, a bigger budget, and broader responsibilities. I’ve appreciated the chance to grow and take on these new challenges.”

Immigration: “This Is Bullshit”

The conversation ended with an emotional discussion on immigration, with Frerichs expressing strong condemnation of the current federal rhetoric.

“This country was built by immigrants,” he said bluntly. “The idea that they’re to blame for our problems is complete bullshit. It’s false, it’s disgusting, and it’s dangerous.”

He shared stories of fear and disruption within Yolo County’s immigrant communities—from families skipping church out of fear of ICE raids to undocumented students too afraid to attend basketball games. “This isn’t theoretical,” he said. “This is happening to people in our neighborhoods, right now.”

Still, he praised local law enforcement for standing firm on the California Values Act (SB 54), which limits cooperation with ICE. “Even the District Attorney and the Sheriff made it clear: we’re going to follow state law. We’re not going to be ICE’s foot soldiers.”

Frerichs sees Yolo County as a place of welcome and inclusion. “Agriculture built this region—and it was built by immigrant labor. We’re going to continue being a county that protects and uplifts our immigrant residents, not scapegoats them.”

As federal winds shift and local needs grow more complex, Supervisor Lucas Frerichs appears committed to pragmatic, compassionate leadership. Whether navigating housing policy, budget threats, or human rights, he continues to champion a Yolo County that responds with both clarity and care.

