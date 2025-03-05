COURT WATCH: Accused Charged with Simple Possession, Judge Orders Caltrans Labor  

NEWPORT BEACH, CA – A man accused of misdemeanor drug possession for personal use, appeared before Judge Derek G. Johnson here this week at Orange County Superior Court’s Harbor Justice Center, facing simple possession of Adderall, a medication used to treat ADHD, without a prescription.

During the hearing, the accused accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty. Judge Johnson sentenced him to one year of probation, as well as requiring participation in 25 self-help sessions that focus on addiction recovery.

He noted several conditions, such as abstaining from drug use and being subjected to testing. In addition to probation and recovery terms, the accused was ordered to complete 15 hours of physical labor for the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans).

Rather than assigning traditional community service (with a local nonprofit), this decision was made in the context of ongoing legal discussions involving involuntary servitude and alternative sentencing in the justice system.

According to the California Voter Information Guide, the 2024 vote on Proposition 6 in California sought to end involuntary servitude as a form of punishment, but it failed to pass.

With no opposition from either the prosecution or defense, the court approved the probation terms.

Judge Johnson emphasized the importance of compliance, noting that further legal consequences could be faced if the accused does not meet the terms of probation. Further action could include up to one year in jail, but this sentence is being deferred pending completion of probation.

Any future decisions in this case will be made after monitoring the accused’s probation progress, including adherence to deadlines, the court confirmed.

