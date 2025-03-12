COURT WATCH: DDA Opposes Release of Young Accused; Judge Disagrees  

WOODLAND, CA –Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Allen opposed Deputy Public Defender Cheyanne Martin’s request to release a 20-year-old student and former foster child from jail last week in Yolo County Superior Court.

However, Judge Catherine Hohenwarter ultimately ruled in favor of supervised own recognizance (SOR) release, imposing a stay-away order from specific businesses.

The accused, alongside several co-accused, has been charged with shoplifting merchandise with a value of up to $68,000 from Ulta Beauty, in a series of incidents.

DDA Allen argued that as the accused has five pending felonies, all for thefts, “there needs to be accountability” as prosecution claims the accused has “tried to make a career” out of shoplifting.

DPD Martin countered her client has no prior felony convictions and the prosecution’s claim was an exaggeration, noting the accused has no prior felonies and that this crime is not violent.

Judge Catherine Hohenwater agreed “these are serious charges but they are properties.” DPD Martin argued that since the accused is not a threat to public safety, she does not need to be in custody.

As a former foster child, the accused only has access to the services provided until May. If in custody, she would lose these services all together, preventing her from paying $10,000 in bail.

DDA Allen claimed that if released from custody, the accused would fail to appear in court, forcing the trial to take more time than needed, adding, “these cases can get very old when people are not in custody.”

However, the accused has never failed to appear in court in past cases, said DPD Martin, who agreed that since the accused is so young, they also want the trial to be as quick as possible, in order for the accused to be “set up for the most success.”

DDA Allen continued to argue there was a large risk of the accused being released from custody, despite the accused consistently appearing at her court appointments. DPD Martin retorted that “being present for every single appointment is not necessary.”

Judge Hohenwater released the accused from jail on supervised SOR, which allows the accused to be released with specific conditions, such as regular check-ins or restrictions on travel.

Judge Hohenwater ruled future court appearances will be evaluated on a “case-by-case” basis, and emphasized the accused’s future now hinges on her actions moving forward, stating, “what (the accused) does now is very important to her future.”

