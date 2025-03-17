COURT WATCH: Defense Argues Felony Plea Unjust for Should-Have-Been Misdemeanor Charge

WOODLAND, CA – An accused person accepted a felony plea deal during a mental competency hearing Friday here in Yolo County Superior Court, over the strong objections of Deputy Public Defender Stephen Betz, who argued the charge should have been reduced to a misdemeanor.

According to court records, the accused was arrested on Aug. 14, 2024, for allegedly stealing an authorized vehicle, presumably a golf cart, and was charged with felony vehicle theft.

The accused pleaded no contest to these charges, as part of the plea agreement for immediate release with felony probation. However, DPD Betz refused to join in the plea, arguing the accused was only pleading to a felony to get out of jail.

DPD Betz compared it to past practices where people would plead to felonies just to get released from jail, which he said he found “uncomfortable and gross.”

“I feel like this is an injustice, and I’m not going to be a part of it,” DPD Betz told the court.

Additionally, DPD Betz reported mitigating circumstances that could make the charge a misdemeanor, noting the accused was unhoused and had taken the golf cart as a means of transportation.

However, Deputy District Attorney Gustavo Figueroa sought a felony conviction, alleging the accused had left the golf cart on train tracks to be destroyed. DDA Gustavo added felony probation would provide the accused with mental health services.

Despite DPD Betz’s advice against taking the plea, the accused acknowledged and signed the agreement. To the accused, immediate release from jail was important, and she viewed felony probation in a positive light, noting, “It pushes me harder to get my son back.”

Judge Wolk released the accused on supervised own recognizance (SOR) and ordered her to report to probation within two days. Sentencing is scheduled for April 11.

