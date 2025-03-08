COURT WATCH – Judge Keeps Accused Jailed, Cites Failure to Report

WOODLAND, CA – Judge Clara M. Levers denied the accused’s motion to be released on Supervised Own Recognizance (SOR) here Thursday in Yolo County Superior Court, despite defense arguments citing pending court commitments in Sacramento.

The accused is facing charges in Yolo for violating post-release community supervision after failing to report to her parole officer.

Deputy Public Defender Steven Betz requested the motion to release the accused on SOR because of the accused’s upcoming court commitment in Sacramento.

DPD Betz warned continued custody in Yolo County could result in failure-to-appear warrants for missed court dates in Sacramento.

DPD Betz maintained the accused has secure housing and would comply with court appearances, if released.

But, Deputy District Attorney Deanna Hays opposed the motion to release the accused, highlighting the accused’s record of multiple revocations and repeated failures to report to her parole officer.

DDA Hays insisted the accused’s record suggests that effective supervision would be difficult and unlikely.

In response, DPD Betz proposed GPS monitoring as a solution to address the concerns of failing to report, acknowledging the accused’s failure to report might pose a problem for supervision.

DPD Betz emphasized that “having a good address is sufficient reason to keep her out of custody.”

Judge Levers noted the accused’s court commitment in Sacramento, but expressed deep concern about the accused’s history of unreliable reporting. Because without knowledge of the accused’s whereabouts, supervision would be unlikely.

“While I understand the situation,” Judge Levers said, “the accused should take responsibility for failing to report,” ruling the accused should remain in jail, with bail of $10,000.

