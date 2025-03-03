COURT WATCH: Judge, PD Argue over Bail for Accused with Mental Health Concerns

WOODLAND, CA – After a back-and-forth in Yolo County Superior Court last Thursday with a public defender on the accused’s alleged mental health issues and substance abuse, Judge Doris L. Shockley agreed to $100 bail, although she wanted it to be higher.

The accused is charged in six different cases, including two felonies and four misdemeanors. The two primary cases of the arraignment hearing were two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

The accused lives in Virginia but was arrested in California, and claims she did not know how to get to court because she was unfamiliar with the area.

Supervising Deputy Public Defender Martha Sequeira explained the fact the accused was from out of state and struggles with mental health issues affected her ability to attend court.

Sequeira asked the cases be set for trial, and argued the accused had “low level misdemeanor cases” and “the bail should not be high.”

Judge Shockley disagreed with DPD Sequeira and stated “she had to be arrested on warrants two separate times.” Judge Shockley implied the accused should have been denied release because of her arrest warrants and additional cases.

Judge Shockley checked the recommended bail of $100 and remarked, “100 dollar bail? I’ve never heard such a thing,” claiming the recommended bail of 100 dollars was too low for the accused’s charges.

DPD Sequeira explained the accused had mental health issues and autism which would be exacerbated by not releasing her, but Judge Shockley replied, “I’m not going to release her.”

DPD Sequeira asserted the accused could be released and “she can appear remotely” for her next court date.

But again, Judge Shockley did not agree, and asked what probation thought the court should do.

DPD Sequeira attempted to further explain why the accused should be released, but Judge Shockley interrupted Sequeira, telling her to “stop.”

Judge Shockley asked Deputy District Attorney Martha Wais if there was any way to enter the accused into a program that would assist her with substance abuse and housing.

DDA Wais replied, “We don’t do that your honor. There is not a lot of housing.”

DPD Sequeria stated the court should not set a high bail because the accused could not afford to pay the bail, but Judge Shockley shot back, “Who bought the dope for her?”

DPD Sequeira said that the “court can’t keep someone who uses drugs (in jail)” and that the bail should be lowered. Judge Shockley disagreed because the accused “evaded the court process” but added the court can set bail at $100.”

DPD Sequeira asked to “set trial dates for each case,” and added, “I’m not going to tell them (prosecution) how to proceed.”

Judge Shockley stated, “You just did.”

DPD Sequeira made one last request for the accused and asked the court to “allow her to appear in only one trial.”

Judge Shockley told DPD Sequeira, “Stop, stop, stop,” and set bail at $100, declaring “that is the end of the discussion.”

The accused’s next court date is set for March 10.

