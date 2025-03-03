COURT WATCH: Military Vet in Emergency Room Misses Hearing – $75K Bench Warrant Issued

San Francisco County Superior Court House PC: Cocoablini Via Wikimedia Commons

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Judge Maria E. Evangelista here in San Francisco County Superior Court last week issued a bench warrant of $75,000 after a military veteran—stuck in the emergency room—failed to appear for the second time to his preliminary hearing.

The accused’s bench warrant is $75,000, and he has been accused of “terroristic threats.”

Deputy District Attorney Zain Qazi stated the accused used the “same excuse” last time, that the vet was in the ER and having a medical emergency.

Judge Evangelista stated they “can’t do the prelim…can’t do the hearing,” since the accused wasn’t there. The judge also stated there was “no proof that he was in the hospital” last time.

The deputy public defender backed her client’s claim by stating that he was an HIV-positive veteran, and was susceptible to medical emergencies.

DDA Qazi objected to this, declaring it was the same excuse.

Judge Evangelista, while off record, questioned herself, “Can I issue a bench warrant if someone is in the hospital?”

Later in the session, the DPD stated the accused sent her pictures of his wristband from the emergency room, dated that day.

The accused’s last day for his right to a speedy trial is March 5.

Judge Evangelista stated “the court believes he [the accused] needs to be here,” adding, “even the complaining witness” had been there since 9:30 a.m.

DDA Qazi asked for a bench warrant, charging there has been “no reason” supplied by the accused as to why he is in the emergency room, as well as a “lack of evidence.” He asked for a new prelim date of March 3.

DDA Qazi also stated the alleged victim has been waiting for several years, and the accused is a “concern for public safety” who has given multiple “terroristic threats” within this last year.

The DPD elaborated the incident happened three years ago, but was only filed in October of 2024. She also stated the accused has “good practice for coming into court.”

Judge Evangelista issued the bench warrant of $75,000, and asked for the accused to show up on March 3.

Categories:

Tags: