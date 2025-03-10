COURT WATCH: Non-Appearance Unacceptable Despite Accused Hospitalization 

WOODLAND, CA – Judge Paul Richardson issued a $30,000 bench warrant for the accused after she failed to appear last week at a Yolo County Superior Court pre-hearing conference, despite the deputy public defender stating the accused was hospitalized.

According to court records, the accused faces a felony charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant and circumstances in aggravation.

Deputy Public Defender James Bradford informed the court the accused’s last known location had been the hospital, which could account for her absence. However, no official documentation had been submitted to the court to verify her hospitalization.

DPD Bradford requested the court hold the warrant for two to four weeks to allow time for confirmation.

After being informed about the accused’s current status, Deputy District Attorney Aimee Carrazco noted the accused’s failure to appear at a pretrial hearing last November, and recommended a new warrant be issued because of the accused’s history of failing to appear in court.

DPD Bradford did not challenge DDA Carrazco’s argument. Judge Richardson acknowledged DPD Bradford’s claim but accepted DDA Carrazco’s argument.

No further hearings were scheduled, and the $30,000 bench warrant will remain in effect until March 17.

