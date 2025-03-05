Davis City Council Discusses Prioritizing Transportation Planning for Northeast Corridor

Covell site in 2005

At a recent Davis City Council meeting, Councilmember Bapu Vaitla proposed prioritizing transportation planning in the city’s North-Northeast corridor as part of the ongoing general plan update. The idea, originally suggested by Councilmember Donna Neville, aims to ensure that transportation considerations are addressed early in the planning process, especially with upcoming peripheral development proposals in the area.

“I would love it if we could think about that northeast quadrant and staff could work with the general plan consultant to come up with some options on how we can push that towards the beginning of the general plan process,” Vaitla stated during the discussion.

Councilmember Gloria Partida expressed support for the idea but sought clarification on the logistics of integrating this shift into the general plan timeline.

City Manager Mike Webb explained that if the council provides direction, city staff would work with the general plan consultant to determine what advancing the transportation review would entail, including the associated process, cost, and timeline.

These findings would then be presented to the council for further consideration and potential adjustments to the plan’s scope.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Categories:

Tags: