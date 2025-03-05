Davis City Council Discusses Prioritizing Transportation Planning for Northeast Corridor

At a recent Davis City Council meeting, Councilmember Bapu Vaitla proposed prioritizing transportation planning in the city’s North-Northeast corridor as part of the ongoing general plan update. The idea, originally suggested by Councilmember Donna Neville, aims to ensure that transportation considerations are addressed early in the planning process, especially with upcoming peripheral development proposals in the area.
“I would love it if we could think about that northeast quadrant and staff could work with the general plan consultant to come up with some options on how we can push that towards the beginning of the general plan process,” Vaitla stated during the discussion.
Councilmember Gloria Partida expressed support for the idea but sought clarification on the logistics of integrating this shift into the general plan timeline.
City Manager Mike Webb explained that if the council provides direction, city staff would work with the general plan consultant to determine what advancing the transportation review would entail, including the associated process, cost, and timeline.
These findings would then be presented to the council for further consideration and potential adjustments to the plan’s scope.
2 comments
Like I said before, high-density expansion to the northeast side of Davis would primarily appeal to those commuting to/from Sacramento.
If that’s the goal, I’d say “mission accomplished” (if any of this actually happened). Truth be told, they could just use the existing route (Covell to Mace, to I-80). No “extra planning” needed.
Maybe the council should stop “planning” for developments that they have no say in, regarding whether or not ANY of them are approved.
No one mentioned that