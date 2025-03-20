Davis City Council Faces Divisions over Homelessness Response

The Davis City Council heard from dozens of citizens during public comment on the city’s response to homelessness—a meeting that highlighted both strong support for expanding local services and rising frustration from neighbors and business owners.

The debate demonstrated growing tension in the community over how best to balance compassion, public safety, and fiscal responsibility.

At the center of this divide were competing priorities: expanding programs like the Respite Center and a new Safe Parking pilot or shifting focus toward enforcement, cleanup, and increased policing downtown.

The discussion came as Davis, like many California cities, grapples with visible homelessness, strained resources, and community divisions over what the solutions should be.

Martha Teeter, president of Davis Opportunity Village, opened public testimony by urging support for services that center dignity and housing. She highlighted the toll towing takes on people living in vehicles, who risk losing not just transportation but all their possessions. “You’re towing their home,” she said.

Teeter strongly endorsed the proposed Safe Parking program, a pilot designed to provide distributed parking spots around the city for people living in their cars—a model she described as cost-effective and scalable.

Echoing that support was Andy Waterhouse of Heart of Davis, which is spearheading the Safe Parking proposal.

“This program provides many benefits, not just to those parking but also to the city’s residential and business communities,” Waterhouse said.

He stressed the program’s built-in safety measures, insurance coverage, and willingness to coordinate with the city. “We’re happy to ensure all volunteers are properly trained.”

But it was the staff and clients of Davis Community Meals and Housing (DCMH) who delivered some of the most powerful testimony of the night. DCMH operates programs ranging from meals and outreach to transitional and permanent supportive housing—and repeatedly made the case that now is the time to bolster what’s already working.

Tracy Fauver, the organization’s executive director, pointed to three priorities: safety, sustainability, and collaboration. “We need to ensure that the programs we know work are stable before we think about starting anything new,” she said, warning of shrinking funding streams at the county, state, and federal levels.

Several DCMH clients shared personal stories illustrating what these services mean.

Brene Spears credited Paul’s Place emergency shelter with saving her life. “My core needs for survival are met at Paul’s Place. In two weeks, I got my ID, a cell phone, and a job interview. For the first time, I feel endless hope for my future.”

Sean Kingston shared how moving into Paul’s Place’s sober living program changed his trajectory. “I have a job now, a license, and I’m almost ready to move out,” he said. “The staff there—Becky, Harmony—care about us as people, not a paycheck.”

Members of the Downtown Streets Team (DST) spoke to the daily labor they contribute to cleaning up downtown. JP Dunleavy, a team member, described how volunteering led to employment and self-worth. “Since DST started, we’ve removed over 77,000 gallons of trash from Davis streets. But this is about more than cleanup—it’s about belonging.”

Yet, frustration and anger from neighbors near the respite center and from downtown businesses were equally palpable.

John O’Neill, who lives a block from the respite center, accused the city of breaking its promises.

“We were told this would be a one-year pilot that moved around the city. That was five and a half years ago,” he said. “Now, empathy is being turned into anger and frustration. It’s time for the rest of Davis to share the responsibility.”

The business community came out strongly in favor of hiring a dedicated downtown police officer—arguing that public safety has deteriorated and customers and employees are increasingly fearful.

Heather Caswell, owner of The Wardrobe and a leader in the Davis Community Vision Alliance, read a list of 14 downtown businesses backing the proposal.

“We just passed the largest sales tax increase in city history—paid largely by downtown businesses. Yet almost every business owner I talked to has a frightening story about their own safety,” she said. “If we won’t commit resources to protect women and vulnerable people, what does that say about us?”

Other residents raised concerns about downtown crime, drug use, and the impacts of encampments.

One longtime Central Park resident described multiple frightening encounters. “There were two murders in my neighborhood last year. I worry about women working alone in shops downtown.”

Property owners also asked for city resources to help clean private property impacted by encampments.

A downtown property manager said their site spends $120,000 annually on cleanup and security. “We’re willing to pay into a city contract if that’s an option.”

While some called for increased policing, others warned against investing heavily in enforcement rather than services.

Elaine Roberts Musser warned of a looming financial crisis. “How does homelessness suddenly jump to the top of our priorities?” she asked. “We’re about to be swallowed fiscally by what’s happening at the national level. We need to save existing programs, not launch new ones.”

Student and community members pushed back on the idea that more police was the answer. “I’ve never felt unsafe downtown,” one UC Davis student told the council. “Funding the respite center or a navigator program would do more good than hiring another cop.”

Judy Ennis, a former social services commissioner, urged the city to stay focused on what’s proven to work. “For years, we’ve been told that the priority is shelter and outreach. If you want to get people off the street, you have to give them somewhere to go,” she said.

The Downtown Streets Team’s director, Heather Mundy, cautioned that safe parking and sanctioned camps could have unintended consequences. “Programs like that can attract guests from outside the county,” she said. “It will impact existing services.”

