Davis City Council to Review Homeless Services Expansion Amid Growing Needs

In response to continuing concerns about homelessness, encampment resolution, and public safety, the Davis City Council is considering a range of new services and budget allocations aimed at addressing the crisis.

A staff report presented by Social Services & Housing Director Dana Bailey and Police Chief Todd Henry outlines the city’s current focus on existing homeless services, including enhanced encampment cleanups, a dedicated downtown police officer, expanded hours at the Respite Center, and community navigator programs.

The City of Davis currently spends more than $200,000 annually on personnel costs associated with homeless encampment cleanups, not including material costs and delayed responses to other community needs.

The report suggests that contracting with a private company could reduce costs and improve efficiency.

“There are several compelling reasons to utilize a contracted company for encampment cleanup rather than using city employees, including expertise, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness,” the report states.

Contracted cleanup crews, the report explains, specialize in handling the biohazards, discarded needles, and human waste commonly found in encampments.

“Their employees are trained in dealing with biohazards, discarded needles, human waste, and other health hazards commonly found in these environments,” the report adds.

Contracting out the service would also allow the city’s code enforcement unit, which currently handles the majority of encampment cleanups, to focus on other responsibilities, such as blight removal and zoning enforcement.

The estimated cost of outsourcing encampment cleanup services ranges from $80,000 to $175,000 per year, significantly lower than the cost of maintaining city personnel for the same work.

City officials are also exploring the possibility of hiring a full-time police officer dedicated to patrolling downtown Davis. The stated goal is to provide a visible safety presence, improve response times to incidents, and build stronger relationships with business owners and residents.

“A dedicated officer ensures downtown will have a greater visible city presence, allowing for quicker response times to incidents such as disturbances, fights, thefts, or accidents,” the report notes.

The officer would reportedly also take a proactive role in crime prevention and community engagement.

“By being a consistent, visible presence, the officer will foster positive relationships within the community, making it easier for people to approach law enforcement with concerns or public safety issues,” the report states.

However, the proposal comes with an estimated annual cost of $217,000, leading to concerns about balancing law enforcement expenditures with investments in social services.

The Davis Daytime Respite Center, operated by Downtown Streets Team, provides essential services such as showers, laundry facilities, and case management for people experiencing homelessness. The current hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 4 PM, but advocates argue that extending services to weekends would provide critical support to those in need.

Expanding the center to a seven-day-a-week model would cost an additional $197,981 per year, while a staggered weekday schedule that includes weekends (e.g., Wednesday through Sunday) would cost $53,389 annually. However, officials note that key support services, such as housing and mental health counseling, would still only be available during weekday business hours.

“While visitors to the respite center during weekend or evening hours could access showers, laundry facilities, and the physical space, the connection to other social services and counseling would be limited to traditional business hours,” the report clarifies.

The city is exploring various community navigator models to connect unhoused individuals with vital resources.

One potential model follows the success of “Promotores” programs, where trained individuals from the community provide peer-based outreach and service navigation. Another model, modeled after the Citrus Heights Homeless Assistance Resource Team (HART), would rely on volunteers to link homeless residents with available programs.

“Community navigation programs act as a bridge to helping individuals in communities, including the unhoused and the housing insecure, to find and utilize resources, services, and opportunities that are available to them,” the report states.

However, it also notes the challenges of volunteer retention and training, warning that “well-meaning individuals who want to help can and have put themselves in inappropriate or even dangerous situations.”

The city has received a $41,413 grant from the Yolo County Homeless and Poverty Action Coalition to launch a peer support program, which would train individuals with lived experience of homelessness to assist those currently unhoused. A similar initiative through Davis Community Meals and Housing has also shown success in engaging unhoused residents in community improvement efforts.

As part of its homelessness response strategy, the city is considering designated areas where people experiencing homelessness can legally park or camp without the threat of citations. “Sanctioned camping/parking refers to designated, city-approved areas where people experiencing homelessness can set up tents or park vehicles without the risk of arrest or citation, often providing access to basic services and resources,” the report explains.

In partnership with Davis United Methodist Church, the nonprofit HEART of Davis has proposed a pilot Safe Parking program that would allow unhoused individuals living in their vehicles to park safely overnight under monitored conditions. The program would require participants to adhere to a code of conduct and be monitored by staff. City officials are currently reviewing the proposal to ensure compliance with municipal regulations.

The report also examines similar programs in other cities, including the City of Modesto’s Safe Park initiative, which operates a 25-space parking program in conjunction with a shelter facility, and San Rafael’s Safe Camp program, which received $5.9 million in state funding to provide designated tent sites.

The city is also evaluating continued funding for the Downtown Streets Team’s flagship work experience program, which provides unhoused individuals with job training and employment opportunities in exchange for stipends. Over the past year, the program has:

Served 457 unique individuals

Removed 31,391 gallons of debris

Facilitated eight housing placements and 14 job placements

The program is currently funded through a joint agreement between the city and Yolo County, but funding is set to expire in June 2025 unless renewed. The cost to continue the program is estimated at $397,978 per year.

Additionally, Davis Community Meals and Housing (DCMAH) has proposed expanding its winter shelter program at Paul’s Place to operate year-round. The shelter, which provides emergency housing and social services, would require an estimated $150,000 annually to maintain full-year operations.

The report lays out multiple options for enhancing homeless services in Davis, with costs ranging from $10,000 for training volunteers to over $500,000 for expanded respite services.

“Council may wish to direct staff to prioritize one or more of these services as we are developing the upcoming two-year budget,” the report states.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Categories:

Tags: