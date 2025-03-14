Dealership Worker Types ‘N-Word’ on Customer Oil Change Sticker

Free to use Pexels

OAK CREEK, WI – A Buick and GMC dealership employee typed the N-word on an oil change sticker and stuck it on a customer’s car without her knowledge, according to Carscoops.

Carscoops noted that, while the dealership fired the employee involved, the dealer attempted to remove the sticker without the customer’s knowledge. Through multiple phone requests from the dealership, Carscoops states the customer was asked to come back to the dealership for the removal of a tool left in her car.

Carscoops cites Fox6 Milwaukee, which reported, according to the customer, there was no tool in her car.

Carscoops further details the Fox6 Milwaukee story that, after receiving multiple phone calls from blocked numbers, the customer received a message telling her to check the oil change sticker as another employee from the dealership showed up at her house.

Carscoops said Fox6 Milwaukee said the customer believed the employee was responsible for the racial slur on her sticker.

When the customer saw the racial slur, according to Carscoops, she cried.

On Facebook, the employee revealed the slur was a joke meant for another employee, claiming the sticker with the slur was never intended to go on the car, wrote Carscoops.

However, Carscoops emphasized the dealerships’ acknowledgement of the “despicable and indefensible act” violating the company’s values.

Subsequently, Carscoops reported protesters rallied in front of the dealership.

Currently, according to Carscoops, the customer and her attorney have called for a community boycott of the dealership, demanding a list of all employees involved.

