Extradited Immigration Lawyer Faces U.S. Charges for Visa Fraud

SAN JOSE, CA – The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of California, has announced Danhong “Jean” Chen was extradited from the Kyrgyz Republic to the U.S. to face federal charges in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen in San Jose.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Chen and her business partner and ex-spouse Jianyun “Tony” Ye allegedly obtained immigration benefits for over 100 foreign investors through the EB-5 visa program, submitting fraudulent documents and falsified signatures to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports they were indicted in March 2019 on 14 counts of visa fraud and other related charges.

In October 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a civil complaint alleging Chen improperly solicited investments. Following this, the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote Chen fled the U.S. but was arrested in the Kyrgyz Republic at the U.S. government’s request.

Chen operated the Law Offices of Jean D. Chen in San Jose, which specialized in immigration law, and falsely represented how clients would qualify for the EB-5 program in fraudulent documents to USCIS, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Chen used these documents as part of a larger scheme to secure illegal immigration benefits, said the U.S. Attorney, noting the EB-5 program allows foreign nationals to obtain U.S. residency by investing in qualifying U.S. businesses.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of California, explained Chen and her clients invested approximately $52 million into projects under this program, and Chen fabricated claims about the ownership of the investments involved.

Chen is accused of falsifying documents to hide the true ownership of a regional center, the U.S. Attorney’s Office explained, specifically the Golden State Regional Center, where Chen transferred ownership to a straw owner without their knowledge and filed false papers with USCIS to maintain the center’s recognition.

The indictment also involves charges of obstruction of justice, with the U.S. Attorney’s Office reporting Chen obstructed investigations by the SEC and FBI, directing individuals to provide false statements and delete emails relevant to the fraud investigations.

Chen faces multiple charges, including 10 counts of visa fraud, two counts of obstruction of justice, and one count of aggravated identity theft, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office. If convicted, added the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Chen could face significant prison time, with a maximum of 10 years in prison per count of visa fraud, among other substantial fines.

