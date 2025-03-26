Fair and Just Prosecution Names Preston Shipp as New Director of Advocacy and Policy

Generated Image

Washington, DC – Fair and Just Prosecution (FJP), a national organization dedicated to advancing criminal justice reform, announced this week that Preston Shipp has been appointed as its new Director of Advocacy and Policy. In his new role, Shipp will lead FJP’s national advocacy efforts, develop policy strategies, and collaborate with reform-minded leaders to promote initiatives focused on reducing mass incarceration and creating a more equitable and compassionate criminal legal system.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Preston to FJP at a time when our work is more urgent than ever,” said Robin Olsen, Acting Co-Executive Director of FJP. “Preston brings deep personal commitment and powerful leadership in the movement to reimagine justice. His voice will be a tremendous asset as we continue to support leaders across the country working to build a criminal legal system grounded in fairness, equity, and compassion.”

Shipp brings a unique perspective to his new role, shaped by his personal and professional journey. Most recently, he served as Associate Policy Director at the Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth (CFSY), where he worked with legislators, advocates, and those directly impacted by the criminal legal system to end life without parole and extreme sentences for children.

Before his advocacy work, Shipp was an appellate prosecutor with the Tennessee Attorney General’s office. His experience prosecuting cases—and later building friendships with individuals he had once helped incarcerate while volunteering in Tennessee prisons—sparked a personal transformation that led him to become a passionate advocate for reform.

“I am very grateful and excited for the opportunity to join FJP during a moment when local elected officials are on the front lines of the fight to protect and preserve U.S. democracy,” Shipp said. “While we may find ourselves in a very challenging moment, both FJP and its national network of local elected prosecutors recognize the need to stand up for the rule of law, uphold the Constitution, and continue to fight for common-sense and community-based approaches to public safety. I am excited to take on this important fight at a time when FJP’s leadership has never been more important.”

Fair and Just Prosecution brings together elected local prosecutors from across the country to promote a vision for a fairer and more compassionate criminal justice system. Through advocacy, research, and support for reform-minded prosecutors, FJP works to advance policies and practices that promote fairness, equity, and accountability.

