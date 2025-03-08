Federal Policy Updates: Key Legislative Efforts to Address Housing and Poverty

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

The ongoing housing and economic crises have pushed federal lawmakers and advocates to introduce significant legislative measures aimed at combating homelessness, expanding housing access, and strengthening financial security for vulnerable populations. Several proposed bills in Congress seek to address affordability challenges, increase social safety nets, and reform outdated financial restrictions.

Kelvin Lassiter, a policy analyst with the National Coalition for the Homeless, recently outlined critical federal policy updates and legislative initiatives that could have far-reaching impacts on housing affordability, public assistance programs, and homelessness prevention efforts.

Major Legislative Proposals on Housing and Homelessness

Project Turnkey Act (H.R. 1042)

Sponsored by Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), the Project Turnkey Act would provide $1 billion annually for a program under the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to convert vacant buildings—such as hotels, offices, and hospitals—into affordable housing and emergency shelters. The bill also includes provisions for:

Rental assistance to prevent homelessness, covering security deposits and utility bills.

Down payment assistance to promote homeownership among lower-income individuals.

Emergency shelter expansion and repairs to ensure safe transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness.

This legislation is particularly relevant as cities across the country face rising homelessness rates while also dealing with an abundance of underutilized buildings. If passed, it could be a game-changer for states like California, where the housing crisis continues to worsen.

Fair Costs Act

Introduced by Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ), this bill seeks to redefine affordability in subsidized housing programs by lowering the percentage of household income spent on rent from 30% to 20%. This change would apply to federal housing assistance programs, including:

Section 8

Section 202 Housing for the Elderly

Section 811 Housing for Persons with Disabilities

Section 521 USDA Rural Housing Programs

The bill also mandates HUD to ensure that the number of recipients benefiting from these subsidies does not decrease due to the new affordability threshold.

Tax Credit Expansions to Support Low-Income Families

American Family Act

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) is leading the charge to expand the Child Tax Credit (CTC) through the American Family Act. This bill aims to:

Restore full tax credits to the 18 million children excluded from the amended 2021 version.

Increase the maximum CTC from $2,000 to $3,600 per year.

Continue the Young Child Tax Credit (YCTC) at $4,320 per year.

Remove the earnings requirement that previously disqualified one-third of children from the credit.

The 2021 expanded Child Tax Credit significantly reduced child poverty in the U.S., but those benefits were rolled back. This bill would restore and expand them, offering direct relief to millions of struggling families.

Reforming Outdated Financial Restrictions for Social Security Recipients

SSI Savings Penalty Elimination Act

A bipartisan effort led by Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and John Kennedy (R-LA), this bill would modernize Supplemental Security Income (SSI) asset limits, which have remained unchanged since 1989. Currently, SSI recipients face strict asset caps of:

$2,000 for individuals

$3,000 for married couples

This bill would increase the limits to $10,000 for individuals and $20,000 for couples, allowing seniors and disabled individuals receiving SSI benefits to save more without losing essential support. The outdated asset restrictions have long forced beneficiaries to remain in poverty, discouraging them from saving for emergencies or medical needs.

A House version of the bill, introduced by Reps. Danny Davis (D-IL) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), is expected to follow soon.

Political and Advocacy Developments on Housing and Homelessness

Congressional Advocacy for HUD and Public Housing

On March 3rd, Rep. Maxine Waters led a congressional press conference with 13 members of Congress and over 270 advocates opposing proposed 50% workforce cuts at HUD, field office closures, and service reductions. A letter signed by 122 members of Congress was hand-delivered to HUD Secretary Scott Turner, though the attempt to present it in person was unsuccessful.

Additionally, a Senate Banking, Housing & Urban Affairs Committee hearing titled “Paving a New Way to Address Housing Affordability” is scheduled for March 12th. This hearing will explore long-term strategies for solving the nation’s housing crisis.

Congressional Public Housing Caucus and Homelessness Initiatives

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II launched the Congressional Public Housing Caucus, while Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) has stepped in as co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Homelessness, replacing Rep. Cori Bush. Rep. Ramirez has championed public housing legislation and co-sponsored the Green New Deal for Public Housing, which seeks to expand and modernize public housing infrastructure.

The caucus has tentatively agreed to highlight the April 22nd anniversary of Johnson v. Grants Pass, a crucial case on the criminalization of homelessness.

Challenges Ahead: Medicaid & SNAP Cuts, Work Requirements

Despite the legislative efforts to strengthen housing and financial security, looming threats remain. Proposed Medicaid cuts of $880 billion and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) cuts of $230 billion could strip millions of low-income families of essential health and food benefits.

Additionally, Congress is considering new work requirements for Medicaid and SNAP eligibility, which could disproportionately affect people experiencing homelessness, seniors, and those with disabilities.

The Fight for Housing Justice Continues

With multiple federal bills aiming to expand housing access, reduce poverty, and reform outdated policies, 2024 presents a crucial moment for housing justice advocates. While legislative wins are possible, opposition to HUD funding cuts and proposed social safety net reductions will require strong grassroots mobilization.

As Rep. Delia Ramirez put it, “Our advocacy is a marathon, not a sprint. Come ready, come prepared, come to fight!”

The next few months will determine whether these proposed reforms gain traction—or whether millions of Americans continue to struggle under an outdated and inequitable housing system.

