Federal Task Force Announces Visits to College Campuses for Alleged Antisemitism

WASHINGTON, DC – In the wake of the detention and possible deportation of a student protest organizer at Columbia, the U.S. Department of Justice has reported the “Federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism” will visit at least 10 university campuses that have faced alleged antisemitic incidents since October 2023.

Established under President Trump’s executive order, the Task Force prioritizes eradicating antisemitic harassment in schools and on college campuses, according to the DOJ.

Leo Terrell, the leading member of the Task Force and Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, informed 10 universities about the allegations.

The DOJ, in a statement, noted the Task Force is aware that these schools may have failed to protect their Jewish students and faculty members. Jewish students and faculty members faced unlawful discrimination, potentially violating federal law.

Terrell stated the Task Force intends to meet with university leadership, affected students and staff, local law enforcement, and community members as it gathers information about these incidents and considers whether remedial action is warranted, demonstrated in the U.S. Department of Justice..

“The President, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and the entire Administration are committed to ensuring that no one should feel unsafe or unwelcome on campus because of their religion,” said Terrell.

“The Task Force’s mandate is to bring the full force of the federal government to bear in our effort to eradicate antisemitism, particularly in schools. These visits are just one of many steps this Administration is taking to deliver on that commitment.” declared Terrell.

The first 10 universities recognized by the Task Force include Columbia University; George Washington University; Harvard University; Johns Hopkins University; New York University; Northwestern University; the University of California, Los Angeles; the University of California, Berkeley; the University of Minnesota; and the University of Southern California.

