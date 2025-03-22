First 5 California Warns of Devastating Impact on Children and Families with Trump’s Order to Dismantle Department of Education

Sacramento, CA — March 20, 2025 — In a sweeping move that fulfills a campaign promise, President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order today initiating the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education. The action immediately drew sharp criticism from education advocates, with First 5 California warning that the decision will have devastating consequences for children, families, and public education nationwide.

“This decision puts millions of children and families at risk, particularly those who depend on early learning programs and federal support to access a quality education,” said Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, Executive Director of First 5 California. “By dismantling the Department of Education, the administration is turning its back on America’s most vulnerable children—especially those in low-income communities, children with disabilities, and rural families who rely on federal funding for basic education services.”

The Department of Education has historically played a crucial role in supporting early childhood programs such as Head Start, Early Head Start, and Title I Preschool—initiatives that help prepare children for success in school and work to close achievement gaps before kindergarten. Advocates warn that eliminating the department jeopardizes these programs and threatens to widen existing disparities in education.

The department also administers the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), a landmark federal law that protects the rights of children with disabilities by providing critical special education services and early interventions. Without federal oversight, Wong warned, children with disabilities could lose essential services, returning the country to a time when many children were denied an education altogether.

While the executive order claims to preserve Title I funding for low-income schools and Pell Grants, it lacks details on how essential programs will function under state control. Meanwhile, critics point out that the administration has already slashed funding for civil rights enforcement and education research—raising further questions about the future of education equity.

Polling suggests most Americans oppose dismantling the department. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 65% of Americans support keeping the Department of Education intact, recognizing its role in ensuring equal access to quality education for all students.

First 5 California is calling on Congress to block the plan, warning that the move would weaken the nation’s educational foundation and put millions of children at risk.

“Congress must act immediately to stop this dangerous and irresponsible decision,” Wong said. “The future of our children depends on it.”

