Former Stockton Cop Pleads Guilty to Sex Crimes

STOCKTON, CA – An ex-Stockton City Police officer—who used his “color of authority” to sexually assault multiple victims facing traffic tickets—pleaded guilty to sex crimes late last week here in San Joaquin County Superior Court.

Nicholas Bloed, a former SPD sergeant, faces up to eight years in prison at his May 27 sentencing hearing, according to a story by KCRA-3 News. He also must register as a sex offender for at least 20 years.

As reported first by KCRA-3 News, Bloed sexually assaulted at least four different victims, including pleas of two counts of oral copulation by threat of arrest and two counts of assault by an officer under color of authority.

Court records said one victim “came forward,” claiming, according to KCRA-3 News, quoting the victim’s lawyer, “Bloed pulled her over (in 2021) because she was driving an unregistered car without plates. But instead of giving her a ticket, he took her phone to get her number. He let her go that time but pulled her over again, beginning five months of multiple instances of sexual abuse.”

The complaint against Bloed, said KCRA, claimed a woman accused him of “coercing her into a series of unprotected sexual encounters throughout the course of several months.”

According to a damage claim filed with the city of Stockton on May 10, and obtained by KCRA 3, “the victim said when Bloed pulled her over instead of giving her a ticket he took her phone away to take her phone number. He asked for her cellphone, gave it back a few minutes later, and, without ticketing her, said something like, ‘Have a nice day, beautiful,’ and left.”

KCRA reported, “After the first encounter, the victim was pulled over again by Bloed who stuck his phone underneath her dress and took a picture. The claim goes on to detail multiple encounters in the months following where Bloed allegedly would have the victim meet in isolated areas for oral sex and vaginal intercourse (over a span of five months).”

“Think about how terrified this woman was and she had in her mind zero choice—zero choice! What is she going to do to a guy with a badge and a gun? Who is she going to call? He absolutely just treated her like a, a pile of garbage,” said the victim’s lawyer, noted KCRA3 News.

KCRA wrote Bloed was put on paid administrative leave in May 2022 when the victim filed a complaint, and the city fired him from the force in October 2022 when additional victims were identified, all with allegations of sex abuse. Bloed was formally arrested in November 2022.

San Joaquin District Attorney Ron Freitas last week, after the plea, said to KCRA that the case illustrated that “no one is above the law. Nicholas Bloed abused his authority and betrayed the public’s trust, and today’s guilty plea ensures he will face the consequences of his actions.

“My office remains resolute in our commitment to protecting victims and holding offenders accountable, regardless of their position,” Freitas said in a statement.

