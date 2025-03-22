Governor Newsom Joins National Climate Coalition as Co-Chair, Vows to Ramp Up Action Amid Federal Rollbacks

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that he is joining America Is All In, a bipartisan coalition of state, local, tribal, business, and nonprofit leaders committed to combating the climate crisis.

Newsom will serve as Co-Chair of the expansive alliance, which is working to slash U.S. emissions in half by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The coalition, which spans all 50 states, focuses on subnational leadership—mobilizing action from states, cities, tribal nations, businesses, schools, and other institutions as federal policies threaten to roll back progress on clean energy and climate goals.

“With the all-out assault we’re now facing on low-carbon, green growth from the federal level, it’s the subnational leaders—those of us leading our states and cities—who have to step up,” Newsom said. “In California, we’re not slowing down our work to slash pollution and dominate clean industries of the future. In fact, we’re ramping up because it will take all of us to meet this moment. I’m looking forward to joining America Is All In as a Co-Chair and working alongside our U.S. and international partners on this critical work.”

Newsom will serve alongside Managing Co-Chair Gina McCarthy, former White House National Climate Advisor, as well as Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb.

The coalition’s goals include:

• Mobilizing subnational partners—across governments, businesses, schools, and cultural institutions—to create and execute a national climate strategy;

• Accelerating non-federal climate action through direct implementation and advocacy;

• Showcasing U.S. subnational leadership on the world stage to drive toward a healthy, equitable, and sustainable future.

Gina McCarthy praised Newsom’s leadership, calling him a model for climate action at every level.

“As governor of the fifth largest economy in the world and a climate leader for decades, I could not be more thrilled to have Governor Newsom and California once again showing America and the world that climate action doesn’t just cut greenhouse gases—it creates jobs, new businesses, and innovative technologies that make our energy safer, healthier, and more affordable,” McCarthy said.

“Together, we will pick up the baton and represent the U.S. on the international stage, so that our friends and allies around the world know that at the subnational level, the U.S. is fully committed to cutting fossil fuels to protect our health, our safety, and our economy.”

