Greater Sacramento NAACP Condemns Racist Materials Given to Students  

SACRAMENTO, CA – The Greater Sacramento NAACP said it has condemned an Elk Grove Unified School District Educator, who distributed fake currency labeled “N***RBUCK” to students, which featured an image of a blackface minstrel show character.

In a statement, the NAACP said the “N***RBUCK,” which had been distributed to students, included racially incendiary statements, including, “this is NOT a welfare dollar or food stamp,” and stated they were redeemable for “Liquor, KFC, and Big B***ty H**s.”

In the condemnation, the NAACP stressed, “Distributing racist, offensive material to students is not only harmful to the targeted population, but it also indoctrinates other communities to believe that it is acceptable to disrespect the black community.”

The NAACP stressed the importance of Black students attending school, obtaining a quality education, and developing their life skills, and how such goals were impeded by those entrusted with their education, who instead opted to “reopen wounds that are generations deep.”

The Greater Sacramento NAACP also called for three actions following this incident.

First, the NAACP called for a thorough and complete investigation, and urged those responsible be disciplined in a manner comparable to the harm they caused the community.

Second, the NAACP called for the Elk Grove Unified School District to educate its staff on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Third, the NAACP asked for a formal apology from the Elk Grove Unified School District to the entire Black community, “acknowledging the harm caused by the incident and outlining the corrective steps that will be taken to prevent a similar incident from happening again.”

The NAACP also offered their support to encourage and promote students’ education about Black history to prevent racially divisive incidents again.

The NAACP stated the organization will “ Encourage all school districts to educate students on Black history because Black history is American history. Our organization is available to review lesson plans, suggest topics to teach your students, and/or speak to your class about the contributions of Black Americans.”

Author Declan Foley Declan Foley is a third-year student at UCLA majoring in political science and history. He plans on pursuing law school and is interested in public interest law, policy, and environmental law. He is interested in illuminating inequities within the judicial system and providing that information to the community. In his free time, Declan likes skiing, weight-lifting, and reading fiction.

