Guest Commentary: Freeway-to-Sac’s Closure Again Postponed – Indefinitely?

This is the Caltrans press release issued Wednesday 3/12 at 3:28pm announcing the Eastbound 50 Freeway in West Sac closure for this weekend is postponed indefinitely—or forever?

But if they reschedule another weekend closure, people will have to contend with opening of the A’s and River Cat’s baseball season traffic to Sutter Health Park.

This may well push out the work… and could conflict with the schedule to begin work to widen I-80 with a toll lane—which is set to begin just next month. The toll lane construction work—Phase I of it—will continue into 2028.

For previous articles on evolving (potential) freeway closure, click here, here2, and here3.

Note the bike lane work will be continued to Monday 3/17 next week—but could go longer as Caltrans notes unhelpfully, “weather permitting”.

Editorial: This indefinite postponement could be due to pushbacks to Caltrans from local city council members and state representatives- after receiving calls from constituents. We will likely never know. It is strange the freeway closure was not announced or discussed during YoloTD board meetings even though Caltrans was present—only in public comment. The board was also not publicly told about/discussed the knife incident aboard a 42 bus out of Davis this week—this was also raised in public comment. Contrary to what you hear, total gaslighting of the public is not a requirement of the Brown Act.

The lack of good weather forecasts seems to be the source of some of last-minute closure postponement—as least the first one, and seems to have delayed work on the bike path across the causeway (see below). The Trump administration’s plans to defund NOAA/US weather bureau probably won’t help future similar situation involving advance scheduling of outside work

Date: Wednesday March 12, 2025, 3:28pm, 25-032

From Caltrans District 3 – Marysville, CA

Caltrans Contact: Dennis Keaton, dennis.keaton@dot.ca.gov

CALTRANS UPDATE: This Weekend’s 79-hour Closure for Eastbound U.S. Highway 50 in Yolo County Postponed Due to Weather Forecast

No Rescheduled Construction Date Available

YOLO COUNTY – Caltrans is alerting motorists that this weekend’s extended connector closure for the ongoing Yolo Interstate 80 (I-80) and U.S. Highway 50 (US-50) Pavement Rehabilitation Project has been postponed because of the weather forecast for rain and cold temperatures. The work has not been rescheduled.

YOLO I-80 to US-50 CLOSURE:

Postponed

YOLO CAUSEWAY BICYCLE PATH CLOSURE:

8 p.m. Monday, March 17 through 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 18 (weather permitting)

The work zone is west of the Yolo Causeway along I-80 and US-50 in West Sacramento. The speed limit has been reduced to 55 miles per hour 24/7 for the safety of workers and motorists. Work is scheduled to begin as listed but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather conditions, availability of equipment and/or materials, and construction-related issues.

FOR UPDATES: The Caltrans District 3 will issue updates on X @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic information, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.

