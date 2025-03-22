Guest Commentary: Let’s Learn from Our Ancestors to Deal with Current Times

Learn from Our Ancestors – Vanguard Generated Image

The nefarious things happening in our world, on a much larger scale, are not new for many. These dynamics , unfortunately, have been a part of the world’s history for centuries. Due to the power of and speed of the media, however, we are entering the highest levels of “democracy” being dismantled before our very eyes. We should not be here, but I am not surprised that we are. Because of the work I do, I saw this coming and it felt like watching a nightmare in slow motion. We are, and will see things, that many people living, today, have not seen before in all their lives. As a human family, we need to all use our gifts to transform our world for the better, more than ever. One of my Elders said it best: “For the rest of your lives ,you will all be forced to face some harsher and dire realities, like our ancestors did before.” Of course he meant people of color, who have traditionally had to deal with systemic and horrific things throughout many generations, but he meant dominant culture people too. Hence, at this point, it will not be easy, and I think we all know that at some level. If you don’t, that’s because you have not been impacted yet, or have been so busy you do not know all that is happening in our country and around the world. It will hit you at some point though. When it does, it is due time that we all do our part.

“Fascist” tactics are not new to people of color in our country, and especially for African Diasporic and First nation people. Both groups have had to deal with destructive and horrendous things, that are happening today to some others, in expanded ways, for over 400 years. By the way, we hit the four hundred year mark in 2019, right before the Pandemic hit us in 2020. Since then, things have only escalated, as far as the challenges many more people are facing, and which most all of us will now be dealing with as we move forward. We should learn the lessons from our forebears. How did they survive such deeply ingrained and toxic historical injustice, hate, inequity, terror, and all the nefarious happenings that occurred throughout our human timeline, and even up till today? Of course, millions did not survive , but we can learn from them too. In the meanwhile, we can study history and what has happened to our ancestors and use their experiences, as a guide moving forward, to try and survive. I hope we do , since we are the human family, and we should not wait to help others, until we are personally being affected. I am sad to say this has often been the case, but is not too late for each and every one of us to do our part. When we decide to come together as a collective and act, we will not have to do the “ survival tactics,” which can only go so far, that are below. Then, we can hold up faith, prayer, positive actions, and hope for a better future, even if we do not see substantial healthy progress, in our life time. We will, at least, be planting “seed” into our young people for the future. Below, I use my ancestors as an example of dealing with the damaging/deadly impact of supremacy ideology, but, of course, many groups have gone through wretched things. They are not solutions, by any measure, but they are reminders to us all as we strive for a just, loving, more peaceful world. We still need massive change. We must have justice and the right to thrive for all.

“Tariffs”: Black people have been overcharged in everything, and exploited on a regular basis, most all their lives. Especially their labor, which helped build the wealth of this country and many others. There are some exceptions to this, but on the “bell curve” of life, that has been the case. Hence, we have always had to “pay more” due to the color of our skin: Our Ancestors learned how to do without. They had no choice. They learned to stretch a bag of beans enough to feed a lot of people. They treasured the “little” things that life offered them. Vacations were an extreme luxury and most found joy in the simple blessings of life. Anti-blackness permeated every aspect of their living, whether they were aware of it or not, but many found a way. We all will have to as well until things change.

Losing your job, or not having a good enough one to properly take care of yourself and your family, without working yourself to death: Black people are the last hired, if they are hired at all, and the first fired typically. Too many can’t even get a job due to the fact that there is global color bias in hiring, even when they have an advanced degree. Too many people of color are reduced to doing service jobs, usually serving dominant culture, even when they had dreams of doing something else, and are forced to do this to survive . Many are not doing well and their family lines have suffered for centuries. However, our ancestors came together and helped each other. They shared what they had and often had multiple families living in tiny spaces, but they made a way. They pooled their talents, resources, food, and any other thing they had to survive. They did without what many people take for granted. Having no income is one of the toughest things to experience, and is foundational to one’s overall living, but faith, community, and the kindness of others carried them through. Many crumbled under the pressure of not being able to provide for their loved ones, but many labored, until their deaths, to try and support their families. This has been true for many people of color. It should not be this way for anyone, but our Ancestors have taught us that you do what you have to do. It’s unfair, to say the least, but it is what it is, until we change these race-based dynamics, along with all the other “isms” and economic disparities.

Injustice: Black people have been marching, fighting, and dying due to perpetual injustice for generations. Of course, way too many people did not seem to care, listen, or take any action. Many benefited from the sacrifices blacks have made when fighting for justice, but did not return the support to blacks that they had given them. Now, all people are experiencing, or will soon, the centuries-long hardships that darker skinned people have had to endure and survive. I would not wish this on anyone. Our ancestors resisted in any way they could. They took a stand, came together, and fought for the rights of all people, and let their voices be heard. Too many lost their lives, but they understood that injustice was swallowing up innocent people and had the potential to destroy us all. Hence, everyone did their part. They did not sit idle and just complain. They did whatever they could to make a difference for themselves and everyone. They did not wait to act when only they were being targeted. No, they were on the front lines fighting for people period. We can learn from their example. Even though there will be costs for doing the right thing. We can act as if what is being done to others could eventually be done to us.

Health care: Many black people do not have, and never have had, access to quality, lifesaving healthcare. We die of almost all diseases at a rate higher than most other groups, forever and a day, due to historical racism and economic inequality. Now many others are experiencing this at higher rates. Our ancestors helped each other the best they could. They used homeopathic medical approaches, comforted each other, shared any medical expertise that they could access. “Big Mama” helped many survive, have their babies, and to heal with what they had available. This was not ideal, but they did what they had to. Obviously, some of this worked. We still have millions of people in this country today, which is a miracle, when you consider what has been done to Black people historically, around the world. In the end, they did their best while fighting for access to health care. Being able to stay or get healthy should be a fundamental right. Until things change, it is not.

Lack of wealth/money: Black people have been historically kept from building wealth , and when they did, they often saw their communities attacked, burnt down, and people killed in ruthless ways. The massacre in Tulsa’s ” Black Wall Street” was one of multiple mob attacks that many people do not know about, and which occurred in our country. Poverty was the norm, not the exception. Even though poverty continues to be a pervasive problem in so many ways, our ancestors did whatever they had to to survive. It has never been easy either. However, when we band together, as total communities, we are rich and have much to share.

Being denied a quality education or getting one that distorts true history to extremes, and is woefully inadequate in too many cases, to prepare them for a viable future. Our “conscious” Ancestors did their best to teach their communities, and to share what wisdom they had. Those who were privileged to understand that Africa laid the foundations of knowledge for the world, helped to instill that wisdom in their communities. For example, my education was supplemented by my Grandfather Rufus who knew that my normal schooling did not teach much about African History , or any other black contributions to the World’s landscape. Everything he taught me has now been found to be true, and still is not being taught in our school systems. You are lucky if you have one black teacher from K-12th grade in many schools , around the country. Grandpa did a better job than any teacher I have ever had, along with my Elder and Ancestors. Yes, we need an excellent educational system that serves all people well, but we must also expand beyond what schools are currently doing. Enslavement, Martin Luther King, Harriet Tubman, and a few key others are far from being our only contributions. We need to teach about global systems of supremacy ideology so that we can change dysfunctional institutions, which are impacting too many lives and communities. Hence, our Ancestors fought for a good education, but for one that served us all, and which does not perpetuate the status quo. Our Ancestors understood how important it was to also educate beyond school walls. However, they worked hard to ensure they could at least go to school, though many schools were less than adequate when it came to serving black students. Education meant a better future so they knew it was extremely important.

Being unfairly stripped away from your loved ones: All of the aforementioned is by design and is ghastly in the impact it has had on people throughout history. However, being stripped away from all you know and love, unfairly, is just evil. My ancestors endured this during enslavement and also ,often, based on fabricated or exaggerated charges, are placed in prisons disproportionately, for the same crimes done by others, to this day. It is free labor for corporations and is a wicked system. As a people, we keep repeating this pattern through targeting various groups as if they are all criminals. Many have been sent to their deaths, as innocent people. In our criminal “injustice” system. These dynamics can lead to genocide when we allow any group to be totally cast as less than, savage, the reasons for all our problems, and so forth. Our ancestors teach us NOT to allow this to happen. When we do, we are in big trouble and we are. We must all use our gifts to make a difference, bottom line. Our Ancestors would speak this to our souls.

These are just a few things we have learned from our Ancestors, who have had to survive for centuries under conditions that would slay most of us. As I mentioned earlier, way too many did not survive, but kept acting on behalf of others until the end. It humbles me and encourages me at the same time. I had to ask God, My Ancestors, Elders and our youth for forgiveness for any role I may have played to allow what is happening, on our watch. However, this is greater than any of us and it will take a critical mass of people, working together, to change things. I know this deep down in my heart and I pray for the strength to do my part. I hope you do the same. We can’t keep looking to others to do the work. We have to be a part of the journey.

Finally, I know there has been tremendous joy, success, advancements, and so many other blessings to acknowledge and celebrate. I honor those times as the precious “jewels” that they were, are, and still have the potential to be. Don’t give up and do the best you can, in community and love with others. In Solidarity and love.

