Guest Commentary: Support Science Rally Draws 1,500 to State Capitol

Around 1,500 people gathered at the California State Capitol on Friday, March 7, for a rally in support of science. Demonstrating their creativity, nearly a third of attendees carried homemade signs—each one a unique expression of advocacy for scientific integrity.

The crowd included participants from UC Merced, Sacramento State, government agencies, and, naturally, UC Davis. The strong turnout underscored the ongoing commitment of scientists, students, and public sector employees to evidence-based policy and research.

The event was largely peaceful, with one exception. Davis resident Beth Bourne appeared to be the lone counterprotester. Her disruptive chanting drew the attention of California Highway Patrol officers, who escorted her from the Capitol grounds to the public sidewalk.

Some rally attendees, perhaps unfamiliar with Bourne, attempted to engage her in a fact-based discussion. Their efforts proved about as fruitful as debating the self-proclaimed experts at the Flat Earth booth at the Davis Farmers Market—where believers in a vast scientific conspiracy offer their own “common sense” red pill as an alternative to empirical reality.

