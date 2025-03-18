Hazing Killed Caleb Wilson

Caleb Wilson, who died on February 27, was a mechanical engineering junior at Southern University and A&M College and a member of the school’s famed marching band. Southern University Human Jukebox Photo Credit: https://www.cnn.com/2025/03/08/us/southern-university-hazing-death-arrest/index.html

Taking a Closer Look at Trauma in the Black Community

“Afeni smiled proudly as she witnessed her son’s emotional intelligence blossom. She knew she had laid a firm foundation for the man he was becoming and was happy to see that his new life at the Performing Arts School was adding more layers to his burgeoning consciousness.”

~Tupac Shakur, the authorized biography by Staci Robinson.

When will it become “Cool Again” for Black people to love and respect one another? The original members of the Black Panther Party individuals like Afeni Shakur laid the foundation for this type of “Revolutionary Consciousness.” I believe we may be on the brink of another radical elevation of political consciousness in America. Or, perhaps, I’m just a dreamer. What do you think?

Another young Black and gifted human being was allegedly killed by another young Black human being. Don’t look away, listen.

On February 27, 2025, Caleb Wilson (age: 20) was assaulted at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; he later died at the hospital. Caleb Wilson was a member of the very popular and nationally-known collegiate marching band known as the Human Jukebox which has been representing Southern University since 1947. Caleb was a trumpet player.

Approximately 90% of Southern University students identify as Black. Southern University is your consummate Historic Black College/University (HBCU). Although this story has been covered nationally, I wanted to take a closer look at the phenomena of hazing inside Black fraternities. Hazing is a crime in 44 states in America.

Here is Southern University’s definition of hazing contained in their student handbook:

“Southern University and A&M College defines hazing as any willful act by any one student alone or acting with others, directed against any other student that: • Subjects the student(s) to indignity or humiliation; • Intimidates the student by threatening or ostracizing him/her in public; • Submits the student to shame or disgrace among fellow students; • Humbles, or is calculated to humble the pride, stifle the ambition, or blight the courage of the student attacked; • Discourages the student from remaining at Southern University and A&M College, or causes the student to leave the University rather than to submit to such acts; • Constitutes a legal assault, by striking, beating, bruising, maiming or any other act of physical violence, or even seriously threatening to do such acts. Students should be aware of Louisiana Revised Statute, Title 17 Education, Chapter 5, State Colleges and Universities, Part III Miscellaneous Provisions pertaining to the Hazing Statute 1801 (§1801. Hazing Prohibited; penalties). This statute reads: “Hazing in any form, or the use of any method of initiation into fraternal organizations in any educational institution supported wholly or in part by public funds, which is likely to cause bodily danger or physical punishment to any student or other person attending any such institution is prohibited. Whoever violates the provisions of this Section shall be fined not less than ten dollars nor more than one hundred dollars, or imprisoned for not less than ten days nor more than thirty days, or both, and in addition, shall be suspended from the educational institution and not permitted to return during the current session or term in which the violation occurs.”

https://www.subr.edu/assets/subr/Student.Affairs/StudentCodeofConductandPolicies_Aug2019.pdf

Father, Corey Wilson, right, mourns alongside other grieving family members during a vigil for his son, Caleb Wilson, outside of Southern University’s Smith-Brown Student Union on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana (Javier Gallegos/The Advocate via AP)

As a result of Caleb Wilson’s death, Southern University issued a “’Cease-and-Desist Order’ on the Beta Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and has suspended all Greek organization membership intake for at least the remainder of the academic year while an investigation is underway.”

https://www.instagram.com/watchtheyard/p/DG6iw9by9gY/?img_index=1

We know that Caleb Wilson was pledging Omega Psi Phi, and we know that Caleb McCray is allegedly charged with the death of Caleb. Hazing is not something exclusive to just Omega Psi Phi. It is a problem that exists throughout the United States. Nevertheless, it is troubling to me as I reflect upon the Memphis police officers who were involved in the Tyre Nichols case.

Omega Psi Phi revokes membership of 3 officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/nbcblk/omega-psi-phi-revokes-membership-3-officers-involved-tyre-nichols-deat-rcna69009

It is noteworthy to mention that this historic Black fraternity (Omega Psi Phi) wasted no time in revoking the membership of the Memphis police officers once the video of Tyre Nichols’ horrible beating and death were made public.

Contrary to what we’ve seen in the corporate-owned media, I wanted to explore the issue of masculinity and “manliness” within the context of hazing inside Black fraternities. I came across an interesting book by Ricky L. Jones entitled, “Black Haze: Violence, Sacrifice, and Manhood in Black Greek-Letter Fraternities.” Here’s one quote that caught my attention:

“Because they do not see themselves as having the same political, social, and economic opportunities as other members of society, black fraternities and their members have come to see the ability to withstand physical abuse as the key ingredient in building and defining manhood.”

I continued to study the topic and history of hazing in the United States, and I’ve learned that it had its origins in the U.S. military. In the Civil War, soldiers began practicing hazing rituals, and those rituals eventually made it into colleges and universities across the U.S. My partner and colleague, Gale Washington, and I collaborated in order to dig deeper and we came across an article entitled, “The violence of Black fraternities is a Black masculinity problem.”

(link: https://blackyouthproject.com/the-violence-of-black-fratenities-is-a-black-masculinity-problem/

They quoted James Baldwin in an essay that he wrote entitled, “Freaks and the American Ideal of Manhood”:

“The American idea of sexuality appears to be rooted in the American idea of masculinity. Idea may not be the precise word, for the idea of one’s sexuality can only with great violence be divorced or distanced from the idea of the self. Yet something resembling this rupture has certainly occurred (and is occurring) in American life, and violence has been the American daily bread since we have heard of America. This violence, furthermore, is not merely literal and actual but appears to be admired and lusted after, and the key to the American imagination.”

There’s a deeper conversation that must be had about Black human beings harming other Black human beings. Why do we hurt each other? Why do we kill each other? And why do we feel so uncomfortable in discussing a topic whose solution could very possibly save lives and heal wounds?

Gale and I did not want to just focus on the negative aspects of this issue. We wanted to share information that addresses the strategies which could lead to the healing of trauma and generational trauma. We dug deeper and actually ignored a National Institute of Health article in favor of a more authentically Black article on the topic that was published by Bennett College, entitled “How Mental Health And Generational Trauma Play A Major Role In The Black Community”

https://www.bennett.edu/news/how-mental-health-and-generational-trauma-play-a-major-role-in-the-black-community/

Remember, Caleb Wilson was allegedly punched in the chest so hard by his future fraternity brothers that he died. These were young, intelligent, and beautiful Black men, like him. Why did they not look at him as a brother and show love rather than exhibit brutality and hate? Now, this is the beginning of a conversation we need to have about self-hate amongst Black men. Bear with me for a moment. I know that it’s hard to look at, but let’s review the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten to death by a group of Black Memphis police officers. The punching, kicking, and brutality were most certainly over the top.

https://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2023/01/28/tyre-nichols-video-beating-arrest-memphis-police-officers-contd-orig-bc-as.cnn

As we analyze both cases, Caleb’s and Tyre’s, what is not always stated is that there is a vestige of mental illness manifesting itself in the actions of the aggressors. We know that this is not normal, so why does it happen? Could it be that generational trauma is written indelibly on the DNA of young Black men? And could this trauma be negatively impacting their actions, their choices, and judgment?

Let’s look at this quote from the Bennett College essay:

“Mental health within the BIPOC community is just beginning to be taken seriously, and the slow response comes with a lot of sacrifices attached to it,” said Ja’nylah Johnson, President of the student organization Built To Last. “For some, this means not going to school so they can take care of their mental health, or not talking to certain family members because of traumatic events they experienced growing up with others. People don’t realize that breaking generational trauma is not something you do alone, but together.”

So, it’s clear that mental health is just beginning to be taken seriously in the Black community. But I wanted to find evidence that bolsters my argument that trauma can be written on a person’s DNA and passed down from generation to generation.

This leads me into my next quote which discusses just this very thing.

“Epigenetics studies how specific structures of DNA found in offspring can be altered by trauma experienced by the parents — or even by the experiences of ancestors from centuries ago. There is also growing scientific evidence that generational trauma can have a profound impact on the lives of the BIPOC community, after experiencing centuries of unaddressed trauma.”

https://www.healthline.com/health/parenting/epigenetics-and-the-black-experience

This article written by Jacquelyn Clemmons is a must read for anyone that is interested in this topic that I have raised. But what I found most compelling is the suggestion on how we may heal from this trauma.

Ms. Clemmons states:

“For healing and repair to begin, we need honest acknowledgment, investigation, patience, and safe spaces. The truth of the matter is that the effects of trauma are not one-sided. As much as the Black community has been affected by the experience of chattel slavery, so has the white community. To get to the root of the systems, beliefs, practices, and ideals, we all have to do the work.

“Dr. DeGruy explains, ‘The root of denial for the dominant culture is fear, and fear mutates into all kinds of things: psychological projection, distorted and sensationalized representations in the media, and the manipulation of science to justify the legal rights and treatment of people. That’s why it’s so hard to unravel.’

“Without a doubt we have our work cut out for us. As science discovers more and more about how trauma negatively impacts our DNA, it is also discovering how intentionally healing the trauma through methods such as cognitive behavioral therapy can help reverse the negative impact.”

How many of our readers have watched the movie, Django Unchained? Reflect on the scene of Broomhilda von Shaft (Kerry Washington’s character) being removed from the hot box. And then continue on to the scene where she is disrobed in the dining area so that the other diners can look at the horrible scars on her back left by the slave master’s whip. Could this not be a memory that was passed down from generation to generation by DNA? I want you to think about this.

More recently, the entire nation watched the entire Democratic Black Caucus be betrayed at the 11th hour by New York Senator Charles Schumer. If you listened to the speeches given by the Caucus members in opposition to the proposed funding bill, you would understand the extent of the effect of Senator Schumer’s abandonment of his colleagues in the House of Representatives at one of the most crucial times in modern American history. U.S. Representative Maxine Waters warned us that the current administration may be nudging us toward a civil war. She requested that we not be goaded into violence, and I agree. We must proceed with intelligence, determination, and revolutionary love. We must divorce ourselves from cowardly hypocrites like Schumer who do not have our best interests in mind. Attn: “Kamala Harris…for the people”…we need your voice, your support, and your leadership now! Exercise your First Amendment free speech rights, Kamala.

I’m ending this piece with a plea to our community to consider exploring more avenues in order to create an environment where we not just analyze hateful actions but dig deep in order to come up with strategies to heal after the trauma and pain. Don’t you be the one to pit Black man against Black man or Black woman against Black man. And if you did not catch it, I’ll reiterate this point. It’s not just our Black sisters and brothers involved in the healing, it takes all of us…White, Asian, Hispanic, Arab, and Indigenous human beings. ALL OF US!!!

Our condolences and prayers go out to the family, friends, and fellow college students of Caleb Wilson at Southern University. Let’s strive to abolish hazing incidents on all college and university campuses across the United States and beyond.

This article is dedicated to the memory of Breonna Taylor who was murdered while sleeping in her bed by members of the Louisville Metro Police Department on March 13, 2020. We have not forgotten about Breonna nor the impact that her death had on our community.

Malik Washington is a freelance journalist and Director at Destination: Freedom and Destination Freedom Media Group.

