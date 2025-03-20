Help Power Local Accountability Journalism — $1,000 A Day

The Vanguard is launching our $1,000 A Day Campaign — because it takes resources to hold power accountable. Every day, our team is in courtrooms, council chambers, and the community shining a light where it matters most.

Your support helps fund the critical reporting that sparks change. $1,000 powers a full day of Vanguard journalism.

Join us today. Fund a day. Fuel the movement.

Donate via PayPal: Donate Here

or info@davisvanguard.org

Or send checks to: Davis Vanguard – PO Box 4715 – Davis, CA 95617

