Housing Advocates Urge Congress to Reject Bill That Would Weaken Tenant Protections

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A coalition of more than 200 national, state, and local organizations has issued a strong warning to Congress, urging lawmakers to reject proposed legislation that would make it significantly easier to evict tenants in federally-assisted and federally-backed housing.

The National Housing Law Project (NHLP), along with the George Washington University Health Justice Policy and Advocacy Clinic, has taken the lead in opposing the Respect State Housing Laws Act (RSHLA) (H.R. 1078/S. 470). The bill, introduced with backing from real estate industry interests, seeks to repeal the 30-day eviction notice requirement for tenants in HUD- and USDA-assisted housing.

Under current law, landlords of federally-assisted housing must provide tenants with a 30-day notice before filing an eviction.

This requirement was established through the CARES Act (2020) as a safeguard for millions of renters in public housing managed by local housing authorities, Project-Based Rental Assistance (PBRA) housing, where private landlords receive federal subsidies to keep rents affordable.

It also safeguarded federally-backed properties with mortgages insured by HUD, USDA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac.

Housing advocates emphasize that the 30-day notice period is crucial because it allows tenants to catch up on late rent payments or arrange a payment plan, recertify their income—which may reduce their rent obligations, apply for a HUD hardship exemption to prevent eviction, and seek rental assistance or alternative housing options to avoid homelessness.

According to HUD data, the 30-day eviction notice requirement has been highly effective in reducing evictions in federally-assisted housing. Evictions from Project-Based Rental Assistance (PBRA) housing dropped by 44% from 2019 to 2022, largely due to the policy.

Despite these benefits, the Respect State Housing Laws Act would roll back this protection, allowing landlords to evict tenants with as little as five days’ notice—or, in some states, even less.

Housing advocates argue that eliminating the 30-day notice rule would disproportionately impact the country’s most vulnerable renters, particularly: low-income families, including those with children; seniors living in HUD-assisted housing; people with disabilities who rely on accessible, affordable units; Black and Latino renters, who already face disproportionately high eviction rates, as well as veterans, many of whom depend on federal housing assistance.

A 2022 HUD analysis found that Black households account for 60% of evictions in federally-assisted housing, despite representing only 43% of the renter population in these programs. Similarly, women, particularly single mothers, are evicted at higher rates than other demographics, compounding housing instability for families.

“Eviction isn’t just about losing a home—it triggers long-term financial and social consequences that can last for years,” said NHLP in its letter to Congress. “Without the 30-day notice requirement, more tenants will face abrupt displacement, eviction records that harm future housing applications, and an increased risk of homelessness.”

Beyond housing insecurity, NHLP and other advocates warn that evictions have serious public health and economic consequences, including higher mortality rates among evicted tenants, and increased rates of mental health disorders, including PTSD, depression, and anxiety.

They also see higher rates of domestic violence and physical/sexual assault due to housing instability and adverse birth outcomes for pregnant tenants facing eviction-related stress.

Eviction prevention is not only a moral and social issue but also a cost-saving measure for communities. HUD estimates that keeping the 30-day eviction notice in place reduces societal costs by $8.3 to $52.5 million annually by preventing homelessness, emergency shelter use, and associated health crises.

Housing Groups Call on Congress to Reject the Bill:

In their letter to Congress, NHLP and over 200 other organizations argue that preserving the 30-day notice rule aligns with the federal government’s responsibility to provide stable housing for low-income individuals and families.

“In light of the ongoing housing crisis, preventing evictions from federally-assisted and federally-backed housing is paramount,” NHLP wrote. “Repealing the 30-day notice will only contribute to rising eviction rates, increase costs for property owners, and penalize the most vulnerable and lowest-income Americans.”

The letter urges Congress to block the Respect State Housing Laws Act from reaching a floor vote.

Advocates want Congress to ensure continued protections for tenants in federally-assisted housing and reject any efforts to weaken eviction safeguards for low-income renters.

NHLP and its partners are set to meet with congressional leaders to discuss the potential consequences of the bill. Meanwhile, tenant rights organizations across the country are mobilizing to raise awareness and push back against efforts to weaken federal housing protections.

While the future of the Respect State Housing Laws Act remains uncertain, advocates warn that, if passed, it could drastically increase evictions and homelessness—with long-lasting consequences for millions of Americans.

