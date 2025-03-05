ICE Attorney Accused of Running Racist Social Media Account

DALLAS, TX – James “Jim” Joseph Rodden, an assistant chief counsel for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Dallas, is facing a legal complaint after allegedly operating a racist and xenophobic social media account, according to The Root.

The complaint alleges Rodden used the X (formerly Twitter) account @GlomarResponder to post statements such as “America is a white country, founded by whites” and “Migrants are all criminals.”

As The Root reports, the complaint against Rodden was filed by Massachusetts-based attorney J. Whitfield Larrabee, who cited The Texas Observer’s investigation into the account.

The Texas Observer allegedly linked Rodden to the account by analyzing publicly available documents, federal court records, and social media activity.

According to The Root, the legal complaint was submitted to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel in Washington, D.C., where Rodden is licensed to practice law, and argues his alleged actions undermine the integrity of the legal system and interfere with the fair administration of justice, particularly given his role in prosecuting immigration cases.

The Root also reports ICE has not confirmed whether an official investigation into Rodden has been launched, stating through a spokesperson, “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will not comment on the substance of this article pending further investigation, to include whether the owner of the referenced X account is a current employee.”

The Root adds that several federal lawmakers, including Representatives Marc Veasey, Bennie Thompson, and Jamie Raskin, have called for a full investigation into Rodden’s alleged behavior, and in a letter to ICE’s Acting Deputy Director, Rep. Veasey said the allegations “raise serious questions about the integrity of ICE’s prosecutorial process and its commitment to impartial justice.”

According to The Root, Rodden has not responded to requests for comment. When approached outside a Dallas immigration court, he reportedly referred inquiries to his press office.

Author Kayla Betulius Kayla Betulius is from Brazil and is a first-year International Development Studies major at the University of California, Los Angeles. She is passionate about learning new languages, international law, and social justice. Betulius aims to bring awareness to the injustices minorities encounter in the court system through the VanGuard Court Watch Program. In her free time, she enjoys surfing, sewing clothes, painting, and traveling.

