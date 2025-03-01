Independent Prosecutors Face Political Attacks as Trump Administration Targets Justice System

GettyImages-901868142

EW YORK, NY – The necessity of independent prosecutors to hold members of Trump’s Administration accountable for their crimes has risen, despite efforts to investigate prosecutions against them, according to an opinion article published by USA Today Wednesday.

USA Today stated independent prosecutors have the power to speak out against undemocratic assaults on civil liberties and freedoms.

Shortly after being sworn in, Attorney General Pam Bondi created the “Weaponization Working Group” to investigate any prosecutions against Trump, including his 34-count felony conviction by jury in Manhattan and a $486 million civil fraud judgment against him in New York, according to USA Today.

USA Today noted Trump and his administration have threatened prosecutors that seek to hold him accountable, and his justice department investigated thousands of career federal prosecutors and FBI employees, and, most recently, they directed DOJ federal prosecutors to drop corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams.

Independent prosecutors, including Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Fulton County District Attorney Fannie Willis, have received death threats as a result of their prosecutions against Trump, in addition to falling under investigation by Attorney General Bondi, USA Today reported.

As the Trump Administration continues to overturn convictions—pardoning more than 1,500 people charged in the capital attack on January 6, 2021, for example—independent prosecutors have continued to hold powerful figures accountable for their actions, said USA Today.

USA Today noted, for example, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office reports that District Attorney Larry Krasner sued nearly 20 pharmaceutical companies and pharmacy benefit managers who have been accused of inflating the price of insulin.

As independent prosecutors continue to defend the most vulnerable among the people, USA Today maintains they’re not only seeking justice for our communities but protecting the very foundation of our democracy.

