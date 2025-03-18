Indivisible Yolo Calls on Senator Schumer to Step Down as Minority Leader over Funding Bill Vote

image from a 2017 rally in Davis – PC: David Greenwald

Yolo County, California — A local progressive advocacy group is calling for new leadership in the U.S. Senate after Minority Leader Chuck Schumer allowed a Republican-backed funding bill to advance without conditions aimed at curbing what they describe as ongoing attacks on democracy by Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Congressional Republicans.

Indivisible Yolo, a grassroots organization based in Yolo County, issued a statement Monday demanding that Schumer step aside as Minority Leader, arguing his decision represented a failure to defend democratic institutions at a critical moment.

“Under Senator Chuck Schumer’s leadership, Senate Democrats just surrendered a rare moment of leverage to rein in the chaos and harm of Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Congressional Republicans,” the group said. “This was not just a strategic mistake — it was a demonstration that Schumer is not prepared to lead the Democratic opposition to fascism and protect our democracy.”

The group’s statement follows the March 14 Senate vote advancing the GOP-led funding package, which lacked restrictions on Trump’s and Musk’s efforts to overhaul federal agencies and cut government programs. Nearly 80% of the Democratic caucus opposed the bill, including California Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff. But according to Indivisible Yolo, Schumer’s decision to support the measure gave cover for several Democrats to cross the aisle and pass it.

Indivisible Yolo, which campaigned heavily in the 2024 election cycle to flip Republican seats in California, including in the nearby CA-13 district, said members were stunned by the outcome. “We feel cheated by the losses we suffered due to the filibuster being used against us in the past, and betrayed by Senator Schumer’s refusal to use the filibuster when we needed it to save democracy,” the group wrote.

The group detailed the local fallout from what it called the “Trump/Musk reign,” citing job losses at the University of California, Davis, due to canceled federal research grants, uncertainty for federal employees receiving conflicting directives, and growing fear among immigrant communities. A recent cut to refugee resettlement funding, they said, has left more than 1,000 families in the Sacramento region facing hardship.

“These impacts are real and ongoing in our community,” the statement reads. “We need our leaders to understand the impacts we face and to fight like hell to reverse them.”

While acknowledging Schumer’s years of service, Indivisible Yolo said the stakes are now too high to allow him to remain in a leadership role. “We do not come to this decision lightly — for the country, or for our democracy. But we need leaders who are willing to fight as hard as we are.”

