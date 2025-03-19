Jessie Hoffman Executed After Last-Minute Legal Battle; Other Executions Loom This Week

March 18, 2025 — Louisiana carried out its first execution in 15 years Tuesday night, executing Jessie Hoffman using nitrogen hypoxia after the U.S. Supreme Court denied a last-minute stay. The 5-4 decision greenlit an execution that drew sharp criticism from legal advocates, religious freedom defenders, and even the victim’s family.

Hoffman, convicted in the 1996 murder of Mary “Molly” Elliott, had argued that Louisiana’s plan to execute him by nitrogen asphyxiation would violate his rights as a practicing Buddhist. His legal team filed an emergency appeal, citing the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA), arguing the state’s method would interfere with his meditative breathing at the moment of death.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, writing a surprising dissent, agreed, stating, “The court has no license to declare whether an adherent has correctly perceived the commands of his religion.”

Gorsuch faulted the Fifth Circuit for ignoring the religious freedom claim entirely. Justices Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson also dissented.

Still, the majority allowed the execution to proceed. Hoffman became the first person executed in Louisiana since 2010 and only the second in U.S. history to die by nitrogen hypoxia—an untested method that experts and the United Nations have warned could amount to torture.

Victim’s Family Opposed the Execution

Adding to the controversy, Kate Murphy—Molly Elliott’s sister-in-law—made a public plea opposing Hoffman’s execution. Murphy called on Louisiana officials to halt the execution and allow a clemency hearing.

“Executing Jessie Hoffman is not justice in my name; it is the opposite,” she wrote.

Despite that, Louisiana officials moved forward, with Governor Jeff Landry declining to intervene. The execution marks a dark milestone for the state and may open the door for more nitrogen hypoxia executions nationwide.

Fair and Just Prosecution (FJP) condemned the execution, calling it “state-sanctioned torture” and highlighting Hoffman’s decades of rehabilitation in prison.

“Jessie Hoffman mentored others, showed genuine remorse, and demonstrated the capacity for change,” said FJP’s Amy Fettig. “Executing him disregards redemption, humanity, and the very idea of justice.”

More Executions Scheduled This Week

Hoffman’s execution is the first in a grim week for capital punishment in America. Four other states are pressing forward with scheduled executions:

March 19 – Ohio: Shawn Grate, though the Ohio Supreme Court previously stayed his execution due to unresolved appeals.

March 19 – Arizona: Aaron Gunches, scheduled for lethal injection at 10 a.m. Arizona’s checkered history of botched executions and illegal drug sourcing has drawn international criticism.

March 20 – Oklahoma: Wendell Grissom, pending execution.

March 20 – Florida: Edward James, pending execution.

Arizona’s Troubling Record Resurfaces

Aaron Gunches’ execution scheduled for Wednesday has become the next flashpoint. Arizona has a disturbing record of botched executions, including Joseph Wood’s 2014 death where he gasped for nearly two hours. The state temporarily halted executions but lifted the moratorium last November.

Gunches, who waived his appeals and volunteered for execution, reportedly struggled with mental illness. According to the Death Penalty Information Center, nearly 90% of “volunteers” have mental health issues or past trauma.

“Arizona’s past failures, secrecy, and disregard for human rights make tomorrow’s execution a moral outrage,” Fettig stated. “No state should operate with impunity like this.”

National Context: A New Wave of Executions?

This surge of executions reflects the shifting federal landscape under the second Trump administration, which has pushed states to resume capital punishment. Critics argue the system remains flawed, targeting the most marginalized while failing to deter crime.

Nine executions are currently scheduled in March 2025 across seven states. One has been carried out, two stayed, and one prisoner died of natural causes on death row.

Final Thoughts

Jessie Hoffman’s execution, despite religious objections and the victim’s family opposing it, highlights the persistent ethical, legal, and moral dilemmas surrounding the death penalty. With more executions imminent, advocates warn that the U.S. risks returning to an era of routine, assembly-line capital punishment—marked by botched procedures, human rights violations, and disregard for rehabilitation or redemption.

As this week unfolds, the nation will watch whether other states press forward, or if last-minute interventions change the course of these scheduled executions.

