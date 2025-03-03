Join Us for a FREE Screening of The Strike – Winner of the San Quentin Film Festival

Experience the gripping, award-winning documentary The Strike, a film that tells the remarkable true story of the largest hunger strike in U.S. history.

In 2013, over 30,000 incarcerated individuals across California’s prison system united in an historic protest against the inhumane practice of indefinite solitary confinement. From the notorious Pelican Bay State Prison, their movement sparked a seismic shift in prison policy and intensified the fight against mass incarceration.

Be part of the conversation. After the screening, join an insightful panel discussion featuring filmmakers JoeBill Muñoz and Lucas Guilkey, strike organizers, and Professor Carter White, director of the law school’s Civil Rights Clinic.

Free Admission

Appetizers & Refreshments Provided

Don’t miss this chance to witness a powerful story of resilience and justice. Mark your calendar and bring your voice to the discussion!

It’s a free event but registration is required and space is limited:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-strike-film-screening-panel-discussion-tickets-1254675120059?aff=oddtdtcreator

