Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Performance: A Revolution

LOS ANGELES—The 2025 Super Bowl halftime show will be remembered as one of the most elaborate and intentional performances in history. Kendrick Lamar, a Pulitzer Prize-winning Black rapper, delivered more than entertainment—he staged a thought-provoking spectacle with deep social justice themes. This piece examines three key elements of his performance: the personification of Uncle Sam, the concept of The Game, and the symbolism of the American flag’s colors in his choreography.

Uncle Sam: A Symbol of American Authority

The show opens with a shot of Samuel L. Jackson—a world-renowned actor and lifelong activist against racial injustice—dressed as Uncle Sam. This character, historically used in U.S. propaganda, represents government authority and patriotism. However, Lamar subverts this image by placing a Black activist in the role, immediately signaling the irony and hypocrisy of the American system.

Before the music even begins, Lamar delivers a chilling warning: “Revolution ‘boutta be televised, you picked the right time but the wrong guy.” This line critiques Donald Trump’s presidency, a period marked by racial division and systemic disregard for Black communities. By opening with this statement, Lamar establishes his performance as a call to action rather than mere entertainment.

Uncle Sam, traditionally a white man embodying national ideals, has long excluded Black Americans from his vision of citizenship. Jackson’s portrayal serves as a contradiction—his presence alone challenges this exclusion, exposing the system’s contradictions within seconds of the show’s start.

The Game: A Rigged System and Kendrick’s Defiance

Jackson introduces the performance as the “great American game.” Lamar extends this metaphor, transforming the Super Bowl stage into a literal video game. PlayStation button symbols—triangle, square, circle, and X—appear on the field, symbolizing different “levels” of Lamar’s journey. This staging suggests that, as a Black artist, he is expected to “play along” with societal rules designed to restrict him, but he refuses to conform.

Adding to this theme, Lamar stands atop a Buick Grand National Experiment (GNX), a car representing his latest album but also a deeper message of authenticity. The GNX, a vehicle known for its power and underdog status, symbolizes Lamar’s defiance against expectations. His choice to highlight it over a more conventional luxury car underscores his commitment to substance over spectacle.

Uncle Sam interrupts the performance, criticizing Lamar for being “too loud, too reckless, too ghetto.” This reflects real-world criticisms of Black artistry—often dismissed when it challenges dominant narratives. Rather than conceding, Lamar launches into “HUMBLE,” a track from his Pulitzer-winning album. He stands at the center of an American flag illusion created by his dancers, visually splitting the flag and symbolizing the nation’s deep cultural and political divide.

As the performance progresses, Uncle Sam reappears, labeling Lamar’s performance a “cultural cheat code” and instructing the scorekeeper to “deduct one life.” This moment highlights both the devaluation of Black lives in American society and the systemic obstacles Black individuals must navigate. At one point, Lamar moves across different PlayStation buttons—circle, X, and triangle—physically pressing each as if making strategic moves in a game designed to work against him. The imagery reinforces that the “game” is rigged, yet Lamar presses the viewers buttons, playing it on his terms.

The Colors of the American Flag: A Statement on Black Labor and Unity

Lamar’s backup dancers, dressed in black, white, and red, form the colors of the American flag. Their minimalist outfits strip them of individuality, reflecting how Black communities are often valued only for their contributions rather than their humanity. All the dancers are African American, emphasizing how Black labor has historically built the country, yet remains unrecognized and undervalued.

By standing atop a flag formed by Black dancers, Lamar makes a bold statement: the ideals of freedom and equality rest on the backs of Black Americans who were never granted those rights. The dancers physically support each other to create the flag’s illusion, symbolizing the resilience and endurance of Black communities throughout history.

Lamar’s use of red and blue dancers also speaks to his efforts to unify Los Angeles’ historically rival gangs, the Bloods and Crips. He has previously hosted events aimed at fostering peace between these groups, and in this performance, he uses color symbolism to reinforce that their real enemy is not each other, but the system that perpetuates division.

The lyric “40 acres and a mule, this is bigger than the music” references the broken promise made to formerly enslaved Black families after the Civil War. In 1865, General William T. Sherman issued Special Field Order No. 15, granting Black families land as reparations. However, after Lincoln’s assassination, President Andrew Johnson reversed the order, displacing thousands of Black families. By invoking this history, Lamar forces America to confront its unfulfilled promises and ongoing racial disparities.

A Performance That Demands Reflection

Some viewers criticized Lamar’s performance for lacking the spectacle of past halftime shows. But his statement, “this is bigger than the music,” makes his intent clear—he aimed not just to entertain, but to challenge and provoke thought. By blending artistry with a powerful message, Lamar ensured this show would be remembered for more than its music. If its significance wasn’t immediately clear, I hope this analysis offers greater insight—because understanding is the first step toward change.

