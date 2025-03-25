Legal Group Condemns Trump’s Latest Order Targeting Attorneys as ‘Attack on Democracy’

Vanguard generated image

Washington, D.C. — Legal advocates are sounding the alarm after President Donald Trump issued a sweeping presidential memorandum Friday directing the U.S. Department of Justice to sanction attorneys and law firms that pursue cases opposing his administration’s political agenda.

The memo, signed March 22, specifically calls out Democratic-aligned lawyers and firms, instructing Attorney General Pam Bondi and the DOJ to punish those engaged in what Trump deems “frivolous, unreasonable, and vexatious litigation against the United States.” It further authorizes penalties for lawyers challenging any federal department or agency policy—effectively criminalizing legal efforts to check the administration’s power.

Trump’s directive goes beyond civil sanctions, ordering Bondi to take “all appropriate action to refer for disciplinary action” any attorneys involved in cases “that implicate national security, homeland security, public safety, or election integrity.”

The move drew immediate condemnation from Fair and Just Prosecution (FJP), a national organization that supports reform-minded prosecutors.

“President Trump is weaponizing the legal system against the very people and institutions charged with upholding our system of governance and fair play,” said Amy Fettig, FJP’s Acting Co-Executive Director. “This is a deliberate political attack and attempt to undermine our democracy and way of life by leaving people who need legal recourse and protection nowhere to turn.”

Fettig warned that the directive signals a fundamental break from democratic principles. “Make no mistake, President Trump’s latest action is nothing short of an attack on the rule of law itself,” she said. “By directing Attorney General Bondi and the U.S. Department of Justice to crack down on the legal profession, President Trump has declared himself above the law and announced that any challenge of his administration’s policies is potentially an illegal act.”

The controversial order comes amid an escalating crackdown on political dissent. Trump has recently invoked national security powers to detain and deport critics, including Palestinian rights advocate Mahmoud Khalil and prominent immigration activist Jeanette Vizguerra. Both were arrested without criminal charges. The administration is also defying a federal court order blocking Khalil’s deportation.

Fettig noted that Trump has previously claimed the title of the nation’s “chief law enforcement officer,” forced a major law firm into pro bono work supporting his political causes, and now appears intent on punishing those defending constitutional rights.

“Fair and Just Prosecution works to promote a criminal legal system dedicated to fairness and compassion informed by the rule of law and our democratic institutions,” Fettig said. “We remain committed to that mission and call upon others in the legal profession to stand up for the Constitution and the rule of law in these United States.”

The presidential memorandum marks the third time in recent weeks the Trump administration has invoked executive authority to pressure or punish perceived political adversaries.

Legal experts warn that the latest directive could have chilling effects on the nation’s legal community, dissuading attorneys from taking on civil rights, immigration, and government accountability cases for fear of retaliation.

