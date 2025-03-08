LGBTQ+ Community Condemns Governor Newsom’s Remarks on Transgender Athletes

Sacramento, CA – Governor Gavin Newsom is facing backlash from the LGBTQ+ community following remarks he made about transgender athletes during a podcast conversation with Charlie Kirk, a known right-wing extremist and vocal critic of transgender rights.
The Stonewall Democratic Club of Greater Sacramento and other LGBTQ+ advocates have expressed deep disappointment in Newsom’s willingness to engage with Kirk, calling his comments a betrayal of transgender rights at a time when the community is facing increasing legislative attacks across the country.
In a statement, the Stonewall Democratic Club condemned Newsom’s decision to participate in the discussion, arguing that he had an opportunity to take a strong stance in support of transgender athletes but instead legitimized harmful rhetoric.
“Governor Newsom had an opportunity to stand firmly with the transgender community, but instead, he chose to legitimize harmful rhetoric. Our community deserves unwavering support, and Gavin Newsom just failed our trans brothers and sisters,” the statement read.
The organization also criticized Newsom for engaging with Kirk at all, noting that his decision to appear on the podcast granted credibility to extremist viewpoints that have long been used to justify discrimination against transgender people.
“By engaging with an avowed transphobe, Newsom has given credibility to dangerous narratives that harm transgender people. We need leaders who will stand strong and not retreat when the conversation becomes politically inconvenient,” the group added.
Governor Newsom has built a national reputation as a progressive leader, often positioning California as a bulwark against conservative attacks on LGBTQ+ rights. Under his administration, the state has taken steps to protect gender-affirming care, enforce anti-discrimination laws, and push back against anti-trans policies emerging in other states.
However, his recent remarks and willingness to engage in discussions that frame transgender inclusion in sports as a debatable issue have left many LGBTQ+ advocates feeling betrayed. Critics argue that even entertaining conversations that question trans athletes’ rights only fuels the right-wing push to marginalize transgender people.
“We don’t need leaders who treat our existence as a political talking point. We need leaders who affirm that trans rights are non-negotiable,” said a Sacramento-based LGBTQ+ activist who preferred to remain anonymous.
The Stonewall Democratic Club of Greater Sacramento is calling on Governor Newsom to reaffirm his commitment to transgender rights by taking concrete steps to protect trans Californians from discrimination, including stronger enforcement of protections for transgender athletes at all levels of competition.
“We call on Governor Newsom to reaffirm his commitment to the trans community and take concrete steps to support transgender Californians,” the organization urged.
While Newsom has not yet responded to the criticism, LGBTQ+ advocates say they will continue holding him accountable for his words and actions.
The controversy comes amid a national wave of anti-trans legislation, with dozens of states pushing bans on transgender participation in sports, restrictions on gender-affirming healthcare, and other measures aimed at rolling back LGBTQ+ rights.
California has long been a leader in protecting trans rights, but activists argue that defensive statements or lukewarm support from top officials could embolden those seeking to attack the community.
“We don’t have the luxury of tolerating weak leadership when trans people’s rights are on the line. We need bold, unwavering support,” the Stonewall Democratic Club emphasized.
Newsom coming to his senses as he prepares for a run at President in 2028. He’s not dumb, on 80%-20% issues he knows he can’t win if he’s on the side of the 20%.
My impression is that Newsom doesn’t have a core sense of beliefs – unlike someone like Jerry Brown. As such, some have an expectation of him that doesn’t reflect reality.
But it must be satisfying for someone like Beth Bourne to see that the country as a whole largely mirrors her agenda – unlike the local shunning (and worse) that she’s experienced locally.
Also, I don’t believe that the gay community has a singular view regarding medical interventions, participation on gender-specific sports teams, etc.
“But it must be satisfying for someone like Beth Bourne to see that the country as a whole largely mirrors her agenda ”
Yes Ron, to sum it up Beth Bourne is winning. It’s not just Newsom who is coming to his senses but also most of the country.
“My impression is that Newsom doesn’t have a core sense of beliefs”
Exactly, Newsom will say and do anything if he feels it helps him politically. He comes off as sleazy in that regard.
RO say: “I don’t believe that the gay community has a singular view regarding medical interventions, participation on gender-specific sports teams, etc.”
They don’t. Although you say, “gay community”. More specifically, I have heard several ‘old school’ transgender persons say that the current movement is hurting them seriously and they are losing rights they have gained over decades.
As for Newsom, I’ve always thought he’s a putz, now I also think he’s a disingenuous putz. How supporting your progressive supporters and then abandoning them is going to show anyone that the man has integrity is beyond me. I think his strategy of changing views in order to move to current national values will crash and burn worse than Kamala’s attempts did. A sense of integrity is as much a part of political support as values are. Newsom is a fail.
“gay community”.
Yeah, I thought about that after I wrote it. It’s like saying there’s a “straight community” that shares all values/thoughts/characteristics.
The title of the article states “LGBTQ+ community.” Now, I don’t know what the “+” is for, but it seems to me that would include “everyone else”. (It’s pretty much crossed the line into absurdity – regardless of what it’s supposed to mean.)
What we really have is a bunch of individuals in every “community”.