LGBTQ+ Community Condemns Governor Newsom’s Remarks on Transgender Athletes

Sacramento, CA – Governor Gavin Newsom is facing backlash from the LGBTQ+ community following remarks he made about transgender athletes during a podcast conversation with Charlie Kirk, a known right-wing extremist and vocal critic of transgender rights.

The Stonewall Democratic Club of Greater Sacramento and other LGBTQ+ advocates have expressed deep disappointment in Newsom’s willingness to engage with Kirk, calling his comments a betrayal of transgender rights at a time when the community is facing increasing legislative attacks across the country.

In a statement, the Stonewall Democratic Club condemned Newsom’s decision to participate in the discussion, arguing that he had an opportunity to take a strong stance in support of transgender athletes but instead legitimized harmful rhetoric.

“Governor Newsom had an opportunity to stand firmly with the transgender community, but instead, he chose to legitimize harmful rhetoric. Our community deserves unwavering support, and Gavin Newsom just failed our trans brothers and sisters,” the statement read.

The organization also criticized Newsom for engaging with Kirk at all, noting that his decision to appear on the podcast granted credibility to extremist viewpoints that have long been used to justify discrimination against transgender people.

“By engaging with an avowed transphobe, Newsom has given credibility to dangerous narratives that harm transgender people. We need leaders who will stand strong and not retreat when the conversation becomes politically inconvenient,” the group added.

Governor Newsom has built a national reputation as a progressive leader, often positioning California as a bulwark against conservative attacks on LGBTQ+ rights. Under his administration, the state has taken steps to protect gender-affirming care, enforce anti-discrimination laws, and push back against anti-trans policies emerging in other states.

However, his recent remarks and willingness to engage in discussions that frame transgender inclusion in sports as a debatable issue have left many LGBTQ+ advocates feeling betrayed. Critics argue that even entertaining conversations that question trans athletes’ rights only fuels the right-wing push to marginalize transgender people.

“We don’t need leaders who treat our existence as a political talking point. We need leaders who affirm that trans rights are non-negotiable,” said a Sacramento-based LGBTQ+ activist who preferred to remain anonymous.

The Stonewall Democratic Club of Greater Sacramento is calling on Governor Newsom to reaffirm his commitment to transgender rights by taking concrete steps to protect trans Californians from discrimination, including stronger enforcement of protections for transgender athletes at all levels of competition.

“We call on Governor Newsom to reaffirm his commitment to the trans community and take concrete steps to support transgender Californians,” the organization urged.

While Newsom has not yet responded to the criticism, LGBTQ+ advocates say they will continue holding him accountable for his words and actions.

The controversy comes amid a national wave of anti-trans legislation, with dozens of states pushing bans on transgender participation in sports, restrictions on gender-affirming healthcare, and other measures aimed at rolling back LGBTQ+ rights.

California has long been a leader in protecting trans rights, but activists argue that defensive statements or lukewarm support from top officials could embolden those seeking to attack the community.

“We don’t have the luxury of tolerating weak leadership when trans people’s rights are on the line. We need bold, unwavering support,” the Stonewall Democratic Club emphasized.

