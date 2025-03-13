Local Group Invests $5 Million in 11 Transformative Projects to Strengthen the Capital Region’s Economy

The selected initiatives, which span across all eight counties in the region, are designed to strengthen local economies, address workforce shortages, and create equitable opportunities for residents.

SACRAMENTO, CA – March 6, 2024: We Prosper Together has announced an initial investment of $5 million to support 11 high-impact projects aimed at advancing economic resilience and job creation across the Capital Region. This funding, the first of two rounds totaling $9 million, will help catalyze growth in key industries such as biotech, clean energy, food and agriculture, and precision manufacturing.

“We’re creating a pipeline of transformative projects that address our region’s economic challenges, leverage promising industry sectors, and create equitable economic growth,” said Evan Schmidt, CEO of Valley Vision. “This funding is just the beginning. We’re excited to continue supporting high-impact projects that will help residents earn a living wage and build a more secure future for themselves and their families.”

The funding is part of We Prosper Together’s Catalyst Phase, which plays a crucial role in bringing strategic economic development ideas to life. The initiative aligns with the Regional Plan: Strategies for a Thriving and Inclusive Economy, ensuring that funded projects are positioned for long-term success and future investment from federal, state, and private sources.

The second round of Catalyst Phase funding—totaling $4 million—is set to open in the next three months, further expanding opportunities for economic innovation across the region.

Two Yolo Projects

The “Growing Quality Working Lands Jobs: Last-Mile Development of the Yolo Food Hub” project, led by New Season Community Development Corporation, aims to develop a regional food hub that will connect small farmers and food producers with larger markets, improving distribution efficiency and creating stable jobs in the agricultural sector. By providing infrastructure and logistical support, the hub will help rural communities expand their economic reach and sustain local food production.

Meanwhile, the “The Plant Food and Agriculture Innovation Center Pre-Development Project,” spearheaded by University of California, Agriculture and Natural Resources, is laying the groundwork for a cutting-edge research and entrepreneurship hub focused on food and agriculture innovation. This initiative seeks to bring together industry experts, researchers, and entrepreneurs to drive advancements in sustainable farming, food technology, and workforce training.

The selected projects tackle some of the most pressing economic challenges facing the Capital Region, including:

• Expanding workforce training programs to bridge labor shortages in emerging industries.

• Developing high-quality jobs in future-focused sectors like biotech, clean energy, and digital manufacturing.

• Strengthening the local agricultural economy through food hubs and workforce development initiatives.

• Providing hands-on learning opportunities for students and workers to prepare them for high-demand careers.

“We Prosper Together is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring communities together to chart the future of good jobs in our region,” said Orville Thomas, CEO of the California Mobility Center. “This funding lets us take our workforce development programs into eight counties and work with community members of all ages to introduce them to jobs available now and the jobs that are coming up next.”

The 11 High-Impact Projects Receiving Funding

The projects selected for this first round of funding represent a diverse mix of workforce development, industry expansion, and community-driven economic strategies. The full list of funding recipients includes:

1. Building a Healthcare Talent Pipeline: Quality Jobs for Stronger Communities (Los Rios Community College District)

• Focuses on training and placing workers in healthcare careers to address labor shortages and improve access to quality jobs.

2. Capital Region Biotech Talent Partnership (Sacramento Employment and Training Agency)

• Develops biotech workforce training programs to connect local residents with high-growth opportunities in the industry.

3. Cultivating Resilient Rural Food Ecosystems (Sierra Commons)

• Strengthens local food supply chains and supports agricultural entrepreneurs to enhance economic sustainability in rural communities.

4. District Ranch Agritourism and Workforce Pilot (Nevada Joint Union High School District)

• Introduces high school students to careers in agritourism, farming, and sustainable agriculture through hands-on learning experiences.

5. EPIC on the Road (Cal EPIC, formerly the California Mobility Center)

• A mobile workforce training initiative aimed at preparing individuals for jobs in clean energy, advanced transportation, and power innovation.

6. Forest Biomass Business Center – Feasibility Study and Business Planning (Camptonville Community Partnership)

• Examines the potential for a biomass processing facility to create sustainable jobs and reduce wildfire risks through responsible forest management.

7. Greater Sacramento TPM Manufacturing Collaborative: Digital Tools Initiative (Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce)

• Supports local manufacturers by integrating digital tools to enhance efficiency and workforce competitiveness.

8. Growing Quality Working Lands Jobs: Last-Mile Development of the Yolo Food Hub to Benefit Rural Agricultural Workers, Small Farms, and Food Businesses (New Season Community Development Corporation)

• Develops a regional food hub to connect small farmers and food businesses with larger markets, creating jobs and strengthening local food networks.

9. Skilled Trades Workforce Pipeline Project (Sacramento Municipal Utility District – SMUD)

• Addresses the shortage of skilled trades workers by expanding training and apprenticeship programs in the construction and energy sectors.

10. The Plant Food and Agriculture Innovation Center Pre-Development Project (University of California, Agriculture and Natural Resources)

• Lays the groundwork for a cutting-edge food and agriculture innovation center focused on research, entrepreneurship, and workforce training.

11. Yuba Sutter Food Hub Feasibility Study (Yuba Sutter Food Bank)

• Assesses the potential for a regional food hub to support farmers, improve food distribution, and increase economic opportunities for local agricultural workers.

A Future of Inclusive Economic Growth

By targeting strategic sectors, We Prosper Together is ensuring that economic development efforts benefit all communities, particularly those that have been historically underserved.

This first wave of funding is just the beginning. The next round of Catalyst Phase investments will build upon these projects, further expanding economic opportunities across the Capital Region.

With an eye on long-term sustainability and federal funding opportunities, We Prosper Together’s efforts aim to make the Capital Region a leader in inclusive economic growth, workforce development, and industry innovation.

As the Capital Region moves forward with these transformative projects, local leaders are optimistic about the potential for lasting economic change. With additional funding opportunities on the horizon, the region is well-positioned to secure further investment and establish itself as a hub for innovation, sustainability, and equitable job creation.

“This funding is not just about job creation—it’s about building a future where our communities thrive,” Schmidt emphasized. “We’re setting the stage for long-term economic success.”

With $5 million already invested and another $4 million set to be distributed soon, We Prosper Together is laying the foundation for a stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive regional economy.