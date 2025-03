Masa Depan Profesi Dokter Gigi di Indonesia: Perspektif PDGI

Adam Solorzano is a second year student at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism where his focus is on documentary filmmaking. He has created different short form documentaries in the Bay Area ranging from Oakland street safety, art therapy, R/C lowriders, and deported veterans. He has also worked in Guatemala on a short form video on native bees. Moreover, he has reported on topics of illegal cannabis and criminal records after legalization, the closing of juvenile prisons in California, and the prison to college pipeline for formally incarcerated deported U.S residents. Prior to his graduate career, he majored in comparative literature at UC Berkeley. During this time he focused on English and Spanish literature. In addition, he has also worked as a reentry navigator for formally and incarcerated youth at the Division of Juvenile Justice facilities in California.