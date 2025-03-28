Mass Shooter of Deadliest Hispanic-Targeted Shooting Will Not Face Death Penalty

EL PASO, TX – Patrick Crusius killed or wounded 55 people in a Walmart mass shooting that targeted Hispanics, and he will not be facing the death penalty, according to a recent report by the Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune wrote that in the moments leading up to the shooting, Crusius shared a lengthy post on a white supremacist website, expressing that the attack was meant “to stop the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

Shortly after, the Texas Tribune reports, on Aug. 3, 2019, Crusius, who lives in the suburbs, drove over 610 miles to the El Paso Walmart, and killed or wounded 55 people with a semiautomatic rifle before surrendering to the police.

The Texas Tribune notes this attack “remains the sixth-deadliest mass shooting in United States history,…the deadliest terror attack aimed at Hispanics,” and “the deadliest U.S. mass shooting in which a suspect was captured and charged.”

After the U.S. The Justice Department announced there would be no death penalty for charges for federal weapons and hate crimes in January 2023, Crusius pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the nation’s most secure federal prison in Florence, Colorado, for 90 consecutive life terms and no possibility of parole, reported the Texas Tribune.

In the hearing, Crusius was noted to have been previously diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, which is characterized by delusions or hallucinations, the Texas Tribune wrote.

Recent Texas District Attorney James Montoya informed family members this week “he wouldn’t seek the death penalty in the…mass shooting,” the Texas Tribunes writes.

Both Montoya and family members declined to comment on the matter to the Texas Tribune, which the newspaper reports is because of a 2022 gag order that “prohibited lawyers and potential witnesses from discussing the case with the media.”

The Texas Tribune reports Hicks, the outgoing DA, expressed disappointment Crusius will not face a jury, but also acknowledged the decision is solely up to DA Montoya, his successor.

The Texas Tribune wrote if Crusius had a trial, the jury would have to “weigh aggravating factors such as the (accused’s) criminal history and the extreme violence of the crime against mitigating factors such as mental health in determining whether to recommend death or life in prison.”

The Texas Tribune also said it found this case was further complicated by prosecutors Yvonne Rosales and Bill Hicks.

The Tribune said Rosales was criticized for delays in prosecuting cases like the Crusius case, and one of her associates was accused of pressuring one of the Walmart shooting victim’s family to support a scheme against the judge and a former prosecutor.

After a petition to remove her from office for incompetence, Rosales resigned in December 2022, then Gov. Gregg Abbott appointed Hicks to take on her role, added the Texas Tribune.

In late 2024, the Texas Tribune reported two judges found the prosecutors mishandled multiple cases by tampering with records and hiding evidence from defense lawyers.

Despite Hicks denying any wrongdoing, the Texas Tribune added, lawyers for Crusius accused both Rosales and Hicks of prosecutorial misconduct, likely citing the previous findings of misconduct in the DA’s office.

