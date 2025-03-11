Mayors Testify in Congress for Pro-Immigrant Platform

Licenced under Creative Commons

WASHINGTON, DC – Mayors from metropolitan cities across the U.S. testified before the House Oversight Committee last week about “sanctuary cities,” noted the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA).

This hearing was viewed by Republicans as a “chance to put Democratic mayors on the hot seat,” according to Jorge-Mario Cabrera of CHIRLA.

But, many in leadership at the Fair Immigration Reform Movement (FIRM) – with 38 member organizations from 32 states – welcomed pro-immigrant mayors’ input on how their communities can be made safer, and free from unnecessary intimidation from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Angelica Salas, executive director for CHIRLA, said, “Federal immigration agents are not welcome to roam California neighborhoods, businesses, schools, and houses of worship, looking for community members to terrify and detain. That is not what we need and that is not how we want our tax dollars spent.”

Salas added, “The message is simple: Border Patrol, ICE, and other federal agencies participating in immigration enforcement activities will not be allowed to unleash terror in California,” set the tone for the then fast-approaching hearing, where it became clear that the goal of FIRM members was to end intimidation from ICE.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston (and other mayors) all reaffirmed their commitment to equality in public safety and freedom from ICE’s oppression ahead of the hearing, reported CHIRLA.

Highlighting the importance of immigrants on American culture and economic standing, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy (MIRA) Coalition Elizabeth Sweet committed herself to supporting Mayor Wu in the prompting of more fair treatment of immigrants, stating, “Boston has a long and proud immigrant heritage that continues on into the present day.”

New York Mayor Eric Adams appeared, said CHIRLA, to be the only mayor not openly supporting further restraints on ICE, instead being noted by Chair of FIRM Murad Awawdeh as “doing the bidding for Donal Trump’s deportation plans,” stating, “we are calling on Mayor Adams to start fighting for the protections of New Yorkers, instead of his own.”

As noted in a CHIRLA press statement, the Trump administration is beginning to carry out plans of mass deportation, starting with revoking legal status of undocumented immigrants, denying citizenship to babies, and attempting to gather support for his plans of systemic discrimination towards refugee and immigrant populations.

While the administration is attempting to use propaganda to prompt public support, many cultural and economic centers across the United States have remained unconvinced, said CHIRLA.

As noted by the Co-Executive Director of the Colorado Immigrants Rights Coalition, “In Colorado, we look out for our neighbors. People with the courage and tenacity to move here for a better life are valued members of our communities….We will not do ICE’s dirty work or turn our city into a pipeline for family separation.”

Lawrence Benito, Executive Director of the Illinois Coalition for Immigration and Refugee Rights, said, “Community leaders in Chicago are proud to join with immigrant advocates from across the country in standing up for sanctuary policies, and rejecting this cynical attempt from MAGA-aligned members of Congress to further divide our cities and scapegoat people seeking safety and opportunity.”

Deputy Director of Make the Road New York Natalia Aristizabal also had a sharp remark in regards to Mayor Adams actions in conjunction with President Trump.

Displaying her disapproval, Aristizabal charged, “we have witnessed how Mayor Adams shamelessly fails New Yorkers and their families, as he prioritizes cozying up to Trump and his mass deportation agenda to salvage his political career.”

Categories:

Tags: