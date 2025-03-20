Minnesota Senator Charged with Soliciting Prostitution from Minor

BLOOMINGTON, MN – Hennepin County Attorney’s Office Wednesday said it has charged a Minnesota state senator with soliciting prostitution from a minor after his arrest by Bloomington Police.

Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, after reviewing the case, announced in a statement it had determined the charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor over the age of 16 “were appropriate.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also charged Sen. Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids) with these crimes, noted Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

As is common practice, the state case was dismissed by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office after federal charges were filed.

As part of the same undercover operation, six other individuals were charged with similar crimes, reported Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Hennepin County Attorney’s Office shares, in a statement, that “these are serious allegations against Sen. …, as well as the other individuals charged as a result of this undercover operation.”

The county added the office had thoroughly reviewed the cases submitted by Bloomington Police, and, although there is “understandable interest” due to the accused’s position, declined to share further details.

Categories:

Tags: