Monday Morning Thoughts: Retail Theft Requires Actual Solutions Not More Fearmongering

Retail theft continues to be a political flashpoint in San Francisco, with politicians and law enforcement officials quick to cite it as a continuing crisis. Supervisor Rafael Mandelman’s recent post, amplified by District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, is yet another example of this reactionary narrative.

Mandelman declares that retail theft is “hurting businesses and the residents who rely on them,” thanking law enforcement for “efforts to stop the madness.” The rhetoric is stark, designed to stoke public fears and justify harsher criminal justice policies. But how much of this “madness” is real, and how much is political theater?

There is no question that shoplifting and organized retail theft exist. Businesses, especially large chains like Walgreens, have been vocal about theft impacting their bottom line. But media and political narratives have exaggerated the problem, often ignoring key context.

A 2021 San Francisco Chronicle investigation found that Walgreens greatly overstated its claims about shoplifting losses when justifying store closures. Internal data revealed that theft levels in some locations were not significantly different from other cities. The real factor behind closures? Cost-cutting measures and corporate restructuring.

Meanwhile, the most recent data from the California Department of Justice does not show an unprecedented crime wave. While property crime did increase slightly in the wake of the pandemic, it remains far below historic highs of the 1990s and early 2000s.

The rise of viral videos depicting brazen shoplifting incidents has undoubtedly fueled public perception, but anecdotal evidence and a handful of high-profile cases do not constitute a crisis. Crime trends must be analyzed through data, not sensationalized social media posts.

Mandelman and Jenkins’ rhetoric also raises concerns about the potential rollback of progressive criminal justice reforms in response to these claims. Their post references one of the first cases prosecuted under a post-Proposition 36 framework, subtly reinforcing the idea that past reforms were a mistake.

Proposition 36, passed in 2024, rolled back key provisions of Proposition 47, increasing penalties for retail theft and making it easier to charge repeat shoplifters with felonies. Supporters framed it as a necessary response to rising theft, but critics argue it revives the failed punitive policies of the past—policies that disproportionately harm marginalized communities without effectively deterring crime.

Since its passage, Proposition 36 has led to a surge in felony prosecutions for retail theft, reversing years of progress in criminal justice reform. Rather than addressing the root causes of economic desperation, addiction, and homelessness, the measure relies on outdated, punishment-first strategies that have historically failed. Now, politicians like Mandelman and Jenkins use retail theft as a wedge issue, justifying harsh crackdowns even when evidence suggests they are neither necessary nor effective.

Tough-on-crime narratives inevitably target the most vulnerable. The reality is that many low-level shoplifters are struggling with poverty, addiction, or mental health issues. Criminalizing desperation does not address its root causes.

A 2022 report by the Prison Policy Initiative found that most incarcerated people charged with theft-related crimes come from poverty-stricken backgrounds, with many experiencing homelessness at the time of their arrest. Rather than investing in housing, addiction treatment, or mental health services, officials like Jenkins and Mandelman push for punitive measures that further entrench cycles of incarceration and instability.

This approach also ignores the structural inequalities behind retail theft. Large corporations like Walgreens and Target frequently underpay workers and contribute to economic inequality while benefiting from tax breaks and subsidies. When crime is committed by corporate America—whether wage theft, price gouging, or tax evasion—it is rarely met with the same level of outrage.

San Francisco has already increased its law enforcement response to retail theft, with dedicated units focused on organized retail crime. But expanding police presence and prosecution has historically failed to solve social problems.

A study by the Brennan Center for Justice found that increasing incarceration rates for property crimes had a negligible impact on crime reduction. Meanwhile, cities that have prioritized community-based interventions, economic investment, and alternatives to incarceration have seen longer-term declines in crime.

If Mandelman and Jenkins were serious about solutions, they would be advocating for:

Expanding economic support programs to address poverty-related crime.

Increasing funding for mental health and addiction services to prevent desperation-driven theft.

Holding corporations accountable for labor and tax practices that exploit workers while demanding a punitive approach to petty theft.

Instead, they offer empty platitudes and reactionary policy proposals designed to score political points rather than solve real issues.

The narrative of a retail theft crisis in San Francisco is a manufactured moral panic, pushed by politicians looking to position themselves as tough on crime. While theft should not be dismissed, the response should be rooted in evidence-based policy rather than knee-jerk crackdowns.

San Franciscans deserve real solutions, not scapegoating and fearmongering. Mandelman and Jenkins’ rhetoric does little to stop crime—but it does reinforce a failed system of mass incarceration that has done nothing to make communities safer.

Rather than focusing on headlines and Twitter soundbites, our leaders should ask: What actually works? Because history has shown us what doesn’t.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

