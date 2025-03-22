My View: The Left’s Housing Crisis Is a Crisis of Minoritarianism

Vanguard Generated Image

In American politics, the word “minoritarianism” is most often deployed to describe how modern conservatives wield power: through gerrymandering, voter suppression, and institutions like the Senate or the Supreme Court that give disproportionate power to rural, conservative minorities.

But as Steven M. Teles argues in his National Affairs essay, Minoritarianism Is Everywhere, this framing conveniently ignores how minoritarianism thrives within progressive strongholds — nowhere more destructively than in housing and infrastructure policy.

Teles writes, “In search of the tyranny of the minority, one would be well advised to skip over the nation’s capital and look instead to the crazy quilt of jurisdictions in which America’s decisions about land use and infrastructure development are made.”

This is where a different kind of minoritarianism — one of wealthy, hyper-local interests — blocks change, drives inequality, and undercuts the very values progressives claim to defend.

The consequences of this local veto power have been playing out for decades, especially in deep blue cities along the coasts. Teles points to the political economy of housing that began shifting in the late 1970s. In places like New York City, housing supply once responded — however imperfectly — to rising demand. When prices surged in the 1960s, the city built more, easing the pressure. But by the late 1970s, that dynamic broke down entirely.

What changed? According to Teles, the balance of power shifted away from property owners and toward “neighbors,” who were suddenly empowered to participate in — and derail — development decisions. “Glaeser attributed this shift to what he describes as a reallocation of property rights from owners to ‘neighbors,’ who suddenly had a range of ways to participate in development decisions that they had once lacked,” Teles explains. Once the right to develop was placed in the hands of those with the most to lose — incumbent homeowners — supply froze while demand soared, setting off the affordability crisis that defines American cities today.

This is not the right-wing minoritarianism that dominates national political discourse. It is overwhelmingly a phenomenon of blue America — cities and suburbs that vote for Democrats and preach equity but practice exclusion. Teles is clear: “The politics of housing in high-cost, mostly Democrat-controlled jurisdictions is, in sum, inescapably minoritarian.”

The dynamic is painfully familiar for local readers. Homeowners — often older, wealthier, and whiter — dominate local meetings and permitting boards. They turn out to block new housing projects, especially affordable or multi-family developments, using environmental concerns, traffic fears, or “neighborhood character” as cover. Meanwhile, renters, younger residents, and especially those priced out of these communities have no meaningful voice. As Teles notes, “participants in local housing-development decisions tend to be homeowners, who have an overwhelmingly negative view of new housing construction.”

The result is that America does not build enough — not just in coastal cities, but increasingly nationwide. Supply freezes while demand explodes. Prices spiral upward, forcing workers to commute farther or leave entire metro areas altogether. The housing crisis becomes a machine for inequality, entrenching racial and economic segregation while creating exactly the kind of “nothing works anymore” disillusionment that fuels populist anger.

And it’s not just housing. Teles highlights how the same local, minoritarian forces cripple infrastructure projects, from subways to highways to green energy. “The Transit Costs Project at New York University’s Marron Institute has demonstrated that rail infrastructure is consistently more expensive and slower to build in the United States than in most other advanced industrial countries,” he writes. Road projects show similar patterns, with costs rising steadily since the late 1960s.

Why? Because every project is subject to endless layers of procedural review, permitting fights, and citizen lawsuits – and in some places local referendums.

Teles describes how measures meant to protect the environment or ensure community input have been weaponized to stop progress entirely: “While each step in the process may seem trivial, even ‘minor delays can have massive impacts when, for instance, project champions term out of office, or if contract terms expire and need to be repriced, or if municipal budgets are reduced, or if commodity prices change, and so on.’”

The irony is suffocating. The very regulatory structures designed by progressives to ensure fairness now serve to entrench inequality and block the infrastructure projects needed to address climate change.

As Teles bluntly puts it, “Green industrial policy is simply incompatible with institutionalized minoritarianism in land use and development.”

Indeed, the former Biden administration’s entire climate strategy — built around massive public investment rather than market-based carbon pricing — hinged on the ability to build quickly: renewable energy projects, transmission lines, mass transit, and dense housing near jobs. Yet the party’s own local constituencies were the ones most likely to sue, stall, or kill these projects.

This tension, Teles argues, is not just an unfortunate side effect — it is the heart of the Democratic governance dilemma.

“If one of the appeals of populism is the sense that ‘nothing works anymore,’ we should take seriously the argument that anti-development minoritarianism might be part of the explanation,” he writes. When voters see endless delays, cost overruns, and elite paralysis, they stop believing government can solve problems — and they turn, understandably, to candidates promising to bulldoze the status quo.

The challenge for progressives is daunting at this point: If they truly believe in equity, inclusion, and climate action, they must confront the minoritarian forces thriving in their own backyards. That means breaking the stranglehold of homeowner vetoes, streamlining approvals for housing and infrastructure, and building the capacity to deliver projects on time and at scale.

Teles calls this potential shift “liberal populism” — a return to majoritarian governance that prioritizes clear, democratic decision-making over the procedural paralysis of endless stakeholder review. As he puts it, “Where questions of housing and infrastructure are concerned, it would strip away most of the procedural objections to projects that have been approved by majorities, even at the risk of permitting overly ambitious projects that fail to take into account concentrated minority interests.”

The alternative — defending a broken system that works only for the already privileged — is political suicide.

If progressives continue to allow their cities to choke on housing shortages and infrastructure dysfunction, they will not only betray their ideals but drive voters into the arms of the very populists they claim to oppose.

In the end, the housing crisis is not just about affordability. It is about whether we still believe in building for the future — or whether America’s most powerful interests, left and right, have locked us into permanent decline.

As Teles warns, “We need to focus instead on building a new state, one both more popularly legitimate and practically effective than the one it replaces.” For the sake of the next generation, we must answer that call.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

