My View: Why Village Farms’ Flood Risk Is Being Overstated

Flooding is always a topic of discussion when new developments are proposed in Davis. However, when it comes to the Village Farms Davis Project, concerns about catastrophic flood risk are not supported by the data.

The reality is that Davis is at relatively low flood risk, and Village Farms will not meaningfully increase that risk. Instead of succumbing to alarmist rhetoric, we should focus on the facts—and those facts show that Village Farms is a safe and well-planned development.

One of the biggest misconceptions about Davis is that it is prone to major river flooding like cities along the Sacramento River. This is simply not true. Unlike Sacramento or West Sacramento—where levee failures could trigger deep, rapid inundation—Davis’ flood hazards are largely shallow sheet flooding from intense rainstorms and localized drainage issues.

According to FEMA’s Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRM), most of Davis is outside of high-risk flood zones. In fact, over 80% of the city is in FEMA’s “Zone X (unshaded),” meaning there is minimal flood risk. Only a small fraction of Davis (<5%) is in the 100-year floodplain (Zone A/AE), and even fewer areas are subject to deep or persistent flooding.

Furthermore, Davis does not have a major river running through it, and the city’s flat topography (25–60 feet elevation) means that even in extreme storm events, water spreads out rather than accumulating in deep flood conditions.

What About Village Farms?

Opponents of Village Farms claim that the project site is in a floodplain and could increase local flooding. But let’s break that down:

Yes, part of the Village Farms site is in FEMA’s Zone A (100-year floodplain). However, this does not mean the site is at constant risk of serious flooding. Flooding in this area is generally shallow and slow-moving—not the kind of deep, rapid flooding seen near levees or major rivers.

Even in the rare event of a 100-year flood (1% annual chance), floodwaters are expected to be relatively shallow.

The project includes flood mitigation measures, including a detention basin, stormwater channels, and elevated building pads to ensure that new homes and infrastructure are protected.

The 200-year flood scenario (0.5% annual chance), which is the state’s stricter standard for urban areas, has also been accounted for. California’s Senate Bill 5 (SB 5) requires new developments to meet this higher standard, and Village Farms will comply by elevating structures above potential flood levels.

Some have raised concerns that Village Farms will increase flooding for surrounding areas, particularly East Davis Ponding. However, these concerns do not hold up to scrutiny:

The project’s hydraulic modeling shows a minuscule 0.036-foot (less than half an inch) rise in peak water surface levels in the East Davis Ponding area.

The stormwater detention basin and rerouted Channel A will ensure that runoff does not exceed pre-development levels. In other words, the project is designed to prevent increased flood risk downstream.

Stormwater infrastructure upgrades will further improve flood resilience in the area.

A Smarter Conversation About Flood Risk

Flooding should always be taken seriously, but we should not let exaggerated fears dictate development policy. The facts are clear:

✔ Davis is at relatively low flood risk compared to other Central Valley cities.

✔ Over 80% of the city is outside the 500-year floodplain.

✔ Village Farms is taking proactive steps to mitigate flood concerns.

✔ Stormwater improvements will ensure that runoff is properly managed.

Davis needs more housing, and projects like Village Farms provide a thoughtful, well-planned approach to growth. Instead of inflating flood risks, we should focus on data-driven solutions that allow for responsible development while maintaining the city’s strong flood protections.

Village Farms is not a flood disaster waiting to happen—it is a carefully designed, sustainable project that will enhance Davis’ future without compromising flood safety.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

