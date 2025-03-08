New Guide Encourages Decarceration Advocates to Challenge Recidivism Myths 

iStock-1346156657.jpg

NORTHAMPTON, MA – An article tabbed as a “New Guide” challenging myths about recidivism, detailing how many in the justice system are skeptical about recidivism “as a primary reason to oppose criminal legal system reforms,” was released earlier this month by Wanda Bertram from the Prison Policy Initiative here.

Bertram dives into the complexities of recidivism and encourages her audience to learn more about the topic, so that once they know “what those numbers mean, the better equipped they can be to help politicians make informed decisions about policy.”

Bertram explains that in February, the Prison Policy Initiative published a new guide about the statistics and history of recidivism.

This guide also included how advocates for decarceration “can challenge the way these flawed statistics are used to undermine their efforts,” Bertram writes.

The organization’s new guide encompasses a variety of aspects of recidivism, such as history, metrics and their implications, which Bertram breaks down into four sections.

The guide talks about the “Willie Horton Effect,” which explores why the impact of political backlash against reform is often exaggerated. Bertram also states this section informs advocates on how to respond when stories of recidivism influence policymakers.

Different metrics of recidivism and their meanings are included in the guide, which help to clarify why advocates should be wary when presented with commonly cited statistics, writes Bertram, adding the guide also offers explanations as to why recidivism occurs—listing reasons such as “technical” probation, parole violations, and minor offenses.

The next section of the guide examines the recidivism statistics for people convicted of violent and/or sexual offenses, and the “common arguments for ‘carving out’ these individuals from criminal legal reforms,” Bertram informs.

Lastly, the guide explains how decarceration advocates can challenge lawmakers to consider other metrics.

Instead of focusing solely on commonly-cited statistics, Bertram states the guide encourages advocates to mention other metrics of “post-release success,” which can focus on a “person’s quality of life and contributions to their community.”

